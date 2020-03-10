RADFORD — In the postseason, nobody wants to go home for the season after a loss.
Gate City is not doing it even after a win.
Senior Bradley Dean scored a game-high 28 points for Gate City, including the first seven in overtime, as the Blue Devils held off Radford, 61-55, in a Class 2 state semifinal at Radford University on Tuesday night.
It will be a quick turnaround for Gate City (24-5), which left for Richmond after the game, where it is scheduled to play in the Class 2 final on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center.
“I wrote fight on the board [before the game] and that’s all I wrote,” Gate City head coach Scott Vermillion said. “Today it was a fight to the finish.”
Gate City looked to be well on its way to the final when Dean scored a basket with 2:26 left to give the Blue Devils a 47-41 lead, but Radford (23-4) responded with eight straight points, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from guard Cam Cormany. The second three gave Radford the lead at 49-47 with 17 seconds left.
The Blue Devils did not call timeout and instead attacked the basket, which paid off when David George scored his lone bucket of the night on a layup with 6.4 seconds left to tie things up at 49-49.
After a Radford timeout, the Bobcats advanced the ball up the court, but Cormany was stripped from behind near the 3-point line. The ball rolled out of bounds and Radford was rewarded possession with under two seconds left.
On the ensuing inbounds play from under the Radford basket, senior center Jon Woods broke loose and was open for a short jumper, but the attempt fell short off the side of the rim, sending the game to overtime.
“We were trying to set up a couple of decoys there and get [Woods] a slip to the basket,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said.
In the extra period, the Blue Devils scored the first five points on free throws by Dean. Gate City finished an impressive 23-for -25 from the foul line, which included going 13-for-13 during regulation.
“That was the difference in the game,” Vermillion said.
Cormany finally got the Bobcats on the board in the OT with a 3-pointer at the 1:25 mark to make it 54-52, but Dean again had an answer with a driving layup just 18 seconds later to move the lead back to two possessions at 56-52.
Gate City then iced the game in the final minute going 5 -for -6 from the line, and Radford was unable to get the lead back under four points.
“We lost to a good, experienced team that was tougher than us and played more players than us. We needed more bodies tonight,” Rick Cormany said. “We were not experienced enough to win a game like that against a team experienced like them.”
After being held to just two points in the first half, the younger Cormany nearly single-handily got the Bobcats back in the game with 22 points in the second half and overtime — that included four 3-pointers. The coach, however, believed there was a downside to that effort.
“[Cam] made shots and got us the lead, but we came became one-dimensional in the second half, and that’s never good,” Cormany said.
Tuesday’s semifinal was the third meeting between the teams at the state level over the past three seasons. Gate City won in the state quarters at the Dedmon Center in 2018, while Radford returned the favor last season in the state semifinals at Pulaski County High School. Both winning teams wound up claiming state titles in their next game.
“We’ve ended their season a few times, and they’ve ended ours,” Cormany said.
GATE CITY (24-5)
Dean 7 13-14 28, Starnes 2 4-4 10, Hensley 2 0-0 5, Sallee 4 3-3 11, Mack 1 0-0 2, George 1 0-0 2, Compton 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 23-25 61.
RADFORD (23-4)
Woods 4 3-5 11, Cormany 7 6-8 24, Kanipe 4 0-0 10, Wesley 2 3-5 7, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 12-18 55.
Gate City 14 12 10 13 12 — 61
Radford 13 7 18 11 6 — 55
3-point goals — Gate City 4 (Starnes 2, Dean, Hensley), Radford 7 (Cormany 4, Kanipe 2, Johnson). Total Fouls — Gate City 14, Radford 18. Fouled Out — Gate City (none), Radford (McManus, Wesley).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.