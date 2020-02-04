RADFORD — Beating Radford’s boys basketball team once during a season is rare.
Beating the Bobcats twice in the same season is almost unheard of.
Floyd County found out why that’s the case Tuesday, as Radford clamped down defensively and pulled away in the second half for a 55-36 win over the Buffaloes in a battle for first place in the Three Rivers District.
Tuesday’s contest was a rematch of the team’s first district matchup on Jan. 15, where Floyd handed the Bobcats their first district loss in five years at Floyd County High School.
That loss was still on the Bobcats’ minds as late as the pre-game warmups.
“We we’re a little inspired. We knew we had to win tonight,” Radford senior center Jon Woods said. “That game left a sour taste in our mouth.”
Radford (9-1, 16-2) got off to a slow start, as Floyd County (8-2, 13-6) jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the game’s opening minutes. The Buffaloes never trailed in the quarter and held a 17-13 lead after the first 8 minutes.
The momentum, however, began to change at the start of the second quarter, when Radford scored the first six points of the period and took its first lead of the night at 19-17 on a Jackson McManus layup with 5:49 left in the first half.
The Bobcats built the lead to 28-24 at halftime, holding the Buffaloes to just seven points in the second quarter. That was just a sign of things to come, as Floyd County scored just 12 points in the second half.
“Floyd County came out without so much energy, but in the second half I think we locked them up defensively. I think we made them tired and then we started winning 50/50 balls,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said. “They’re a good team with a lot of weapons, but they were getting just one shot and that was all they were getting.”
Woods led the defensive effort with 11 rebounds as part of a double-double that included finishing as one of three Radford double-figure scorers with 12 points.
“It’s all the system,” Woods said. “You can’t get the ball in the post without someone looking for me.”
Also leading the way scoring-wise for the Bobcats were Alex Kanipe with a game-high 17 points and Cam Cormany with 14.
Tanyan Sutphin led Floyd County with 12 points, while freshman Kaiden Swortzel had 11. The pair combined to score 14 points in the opening quarter but were then held in check the rest of the night as both got into foul trouble and fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“After the first quarter we just couldn’t get back going,” Floyd County coach Brian Harman said. “We just didn’t make shots. We were 1-for-15 on 3-pointers and just got out of our identity.”
Both coaches noted that it is possible the two teams could see each other again in a possible rubber match when postseason play begins later this month.
“We just have to go back to work and get tougher,” Harman said.
FLOYD COUNTY (8-2, 13-6)
Sutphin 6 0-1 12, Swortzel 5 1-1 11, Bond 1 1-2 4, Fenton 1 0-1 2, Thompson 0 0-1 0, Brewer 1 0-0 2, Banks 2 1-1 5. Totals 16 3-7 36.
RADFORD (9-1, 16-2)
Cormany 2 9-13 14, Woods 5 2-6 12, Wesley 2 0-0 6, Davis 1 0-0 2, Kanipe 6 4-5 17, McManus 1 2-2 4, Rupe 0 0-1 0, Baylor 0 0-3 0. Totals 17 17-30 55.
Floyd County 17 7 7 5 — 36
Radford 13 15 13 14 — 55
3-point goals — Floyd County 1 (Bond), Radford 4 (Wesley 2, Cormany, Kanipe). Total Fouls — Floyd County 23, Radford 14. Fouled Out — Floyd County (Swortzel, Sutphin). Technicals – Floyd County (bench, Sutphin).
JV – Radford won.
