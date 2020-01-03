FLOYD — Radford boys basketball coach Rick Cormany says his 2019-20 team is “different” from last year’s team that rolled to an undefeated season and a VHSL Class 2 championship.
Different but still good.
Radford extended its two-year win streak to 36 games Friday night as the Bobcats rolled to a 53-38 victory over Liberty on Day 1 of the Chance Harman Classic at Floyd County High School.
Junior Cam Cormany — the coach’s son — showed no ill effects from the graduation of point guard and three-time Timesland player of the year Quinton Morton-Robertson — as the Bobcats’ sharpshooter nailed nine 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 29 points.
Cormany outscored Liberty by himself with 24 points in the first three quarters as Radford (6-0) opened a 36-23 lead.
With Morton-Robertson now at Radford University, Cormany is learning to look for his shot while juggling more ballhandling duties initiating the Bobcats’ offense.
“I knew that was going to happen this year so in the offseason I focused on that,” he said. “It’s different. You really see how good ‘Q’ was you have to do what he was doing.
“It’s definitely a more tiring role, but I expected that. I’m just trying to do anything to help the team win.”
So far Radford has added the Fort Chiswell holiday tournament title to its 30-0 record from last year despite losing Morton-Robertson and first-team All-Timesland forward Miles Jones.
Nevertheless, the Bobcats received some postgame heat from their head coach after committing 12 turnovers in a slow-paced game.
“My gosh, we’re just not taking care of the ball and it’s been going on for ... every game,” Rick Cormany said. “I guess we’re just so used to having that point guard we had for four years that just took care of it. Now we’ve got to try to handle it by committee.”
Sophomore Nate Wesley had seven assists for the Bobcats, who also got 10 rebounds and four assists from center Jon Woods, the team’s lone senior.
Radford limited Liberty (1-8) to 10 points in the first half, but the Minutemen tested the Bobcats with better offensive execution in the final two quarters.
Sophomore forward Micah Crider had 12 points for Liberty, which played without star sophomore pivotman Jacob Estrada, who was poked in the eye during a holiday tournament in Charlottesville, where the Minutemen held a halftime lead over Albemarle.
“You would not believe the injuries we have had,” Liberty coach Randy Dunton said. “We’re finally getting back where we have the core here. We get him back in the mix, he’s 6-4, long, athletic, he’d be the second-best player on the floor here.”
But Liberty could not stop the best player on the floor, Cormany.
The Radford junior was 9 of 14 from beyond the arc, several drawing nothing but net.
“We had him locked during the scouting report and he’s still drilling them,” Dunton said. “You go back and look at the film on those shots that kid hit. Five of those are tough.”
LIBERTY (1-8)
Orange 0 0-0 0, Crider 5 1-1 12, Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Dudley 3 2-3 8, Ingram 2 1-1 5, Good 1 0-0 2, French 2 2-5 6, Moore 0 0-0 0, Sperberg 0 0-0 0, Rowsey 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 6-10 38.
RADFORD (6-0)
McManus 2 0-0 5, Kanipe 3 1-2 8, Woods 1 2-2 4, Cormany 10 0-0 29, Wesley 0 2-2 2, Baylor 0 0-0 0, Rupe 1 0-0 2, Tanner 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Mabry 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-6 53.
Liberty 3 7 13 15 — 38
Radford 14 8 14 17 — 53
3-point goals — Liberty 2 (Crider, Rowsey), Radford 12 (Cormany 9, Kanipe, Johnson, McManus). Total fouls — Liberty 15, Radford 10. Fouled out — none.
Gretna 58,
James River 49
Forward Mehki Reeves scored 18 points and sophomore guard Isaiah Griffin had 17 as the Hawks overcame a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the Knights in Game 1.
Freshman wing Ryan Steger hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for James River (2-9), which led 24-19 at halftime.
Sophomore Patrick Clevenger added 12 points and four assists for the Knights, while sophomore Everett Bowman scored 10.
GRETNA (5-2)
Griffin 8 0-1 17, Blair 1 0-0 2, Reeves 7 1-5 18, Mabins 0 0-0 0, T.Miller 2 0-0 5, Hall 2 0-2 5, Pannell 3 0-0 6, Motley 2 0-0 4, King 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 1-8 59.
JAMES RIVER (2-9)
Moran 0 2-2 2, Clevenger 5 0-0 12, Braun 2 0-2 4, Bowman 5 0-0 10, Steger 5 2-3 16, Alderson 1 0-1 2, Andrews 0 0-0 0, C.Miller 1 0-0 2, Minnix 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 48.
Gretna 10 9 24 16 — 58
James River 14 10 10 14 — 49
3-point goals — Gretna 6 (Reeves 3, T.Miller, Griffin, Hall)., James River 6 (Steger 4, Clevenger 2). Total fouls — Gretna 12, James River 8. Fouled out — none.
Auburn 59,
Eastside 32
FLOYD — Michael Royal scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Eagles limited the Spartans to 11 first-half points in Game 2.
Sophomore guard Ethan Millirons had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Auburn (5-5).
Ethan Powers and Eli McCoy led Eastside with eight points apiece.
EASTSIDE
Grayson Whited 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 1-2 8, Blevins 1 2-2 4, Garrett Whited 1 2-4 4, McCoy 3 2-2 8, Kirk 1 0-0 2, Stansberry 0 0-0 0, Sexton 0 0-0 0, Raymond 0 0- 0 0, Sawyers 0 0-0 0, Greer 1 0-0 3, Mann 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-11 32.
AUBURN (5-5)
Underwood 1 0-0 2, Millirons 5 3-3 17, Royal 8 4-6 20, Brotherton 2 1-1 5, Marshall 2 0-0 4, Rutledge 0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Sutphin 1 0-0 3, Reece 1 0-0 2, Perkins 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 8-11 59.
Eastside 7 4 10 11 — 32
Auburn 11 12 19 17 — 59
3-point goals — Eastside 2 (Powers, Kirk), Auburn 7 (Millirons 4, Perkins 2, Sutphin). Total fouls — Eastside 13, Auburn 11. Fouled out — none.
