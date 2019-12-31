MAX MEADOWS — Cam Cormany scored 27 points while fellow junior Alex Kanipe provided an additional 20 points as Radford's boys basketball team added to its trophy case with a 62-46 win over George Wythe in the championship game of the Fort Chiswell First Community Bank Christmas Tournament on late Monday night.
It was a battle of unbeatens between the defending Class 2 state champion Bobcats and the Maroons, who are hoping to make some noise this spring in Class 1.
Radford (5-0) wasted little time breaking out on top in the final, holding the Maroons to just three field goals in the opening quarter. Cormany and Kanipe took care of the offense, scoring 13 of the Bobcats’ 15 points as Radford held a 15-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
Kanipe and Cormany did most of their damage from behind the 3-point line where they combined to drain nine 3-pointers on the night.
“Kanipe had a big night for us. He shot it well,” Radford head coach Rick Cormany said. “Cam’s been shooting it well too, but he needs to get to the basket more. It’s going to get harder for him to get those shots.
The Bobcats built the lead to 31-19 going into halftime and continued the momentum right into the second half. Back-to-back threes from Kanipe and Cormany gave Radford their largest lead of the night at 42-23 with 3:46 left in the third quarter.
After the back-to-back 3s George Wythe (6-1) called a timeout. Whatever the message was during the timeout it worked, as Maroons went on a 17-6 run capped by an old-fashioned three-point play from junior Nick Martin to cut the deficit into single digits at 48-40 with 5:31 left in the fourth.
“I was pleased with our resilience," George Wythe coach Tony Dunford said. "They are a tough team to come back against.”
Eight points, however, was as close as George Wythe could get. Cormany scored Radford’s next six points to put the game out of reach.
“We got through it, but we’ve been letting leads get away,” Rick Cormany said. “We’re playing some guys too many minutes. We’ve got young guys on the bench that are not ready to give us quality minutes.”
It was the third game in four days for both teams, making team depth a factor in the championship game.
“Our guys might have got a little winded,” Dunford said.
George Wythe was led by senior Dorrien McMillian with 17 points. Peyton Coe finished with 15 points for the Maroons.
