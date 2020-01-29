The Patrick Henry gym was quiet with shock.
The Patriots' boys basketball team had led Harrisonburg by 10 points with 2:11 left, but with a blinding flurry of steals and layups, The Blue Streaks had reeled off 11 straight points in less than 2 minutes to take the lead.
Patrick Henry guard Jamonte Smith went to the free-throw line with 15.9 seconds left, trying to shake off what had just happened.
Smith had missed a free throw just 46 seconds earlier, which led to Harrisonburg’s go-ahead layup from Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum.
“Just put us up by one,” Smith told himself. “Make these free throws, get back on defense and get a stop.”
The first shot rattled home. The second hit off the back rim and dropped through the hoop.
Then the second part of Smith’s plan came true. The Patriots forced a turnover, leading to two more Smith free throws — which he made.
Smith and his teammates were able to breathe a sigh of relief when a shot at the buzzer missed, and the Patriots hung on for a 51-48 victory.
The dramatic win came after the Blue Streaks (10-6) had beaten Patrick Henry (11-3) in overtime in December at Harrisonburg. PH coach Jack Esworthy had what turned out to be a fitting bit of advice for his team leading up to the game.
“Up 10, down 10, we’ve got to keep playing because they will,” Esworthy told his players.
The lightning-quick Blue Streaks' run started when Jackson Weakley made a pair of free throws. Weakley put a finger to his lips to tell the rowdy Patriot fans to be quiet. They chanted “scoreboard” at him, their confidence evident.
Just 18 seconds later, that confidence had disappeared. Back-to-back steals and layups later, Harrisonburg was within four points with 1:53 remaining. Eleven seconds after that, the lead was down to just three. After a pair of free throws from Claudeson Tacy, Harrisonburg trailed by just one point with 1:16 left.
That’s when Smith’s foul shot missed and Mensah-Agyekum answered with the go-ahead layup. Smith led Patrick Henry with 20 points, while Tacy paced Harrisonburg with 22 points.
Though Esworthy labeled some of the late turnovers as “bonehead plays,” he gave his players credit for gritting it out and not giving up.
“It was just a crazy finish,” Esworthy said.
Harrisonburg head coach Don Burgess had a similar takeaway, proud of his players for not giving up despite a double-digit lead with just over two minutes left.
“One thing about us, we’re going to play hard and keep fighting to the finish,” Burgess said.
The intense action wasn’t limited to the frantic final minutes. Both teams began the game aggressive and physical on defense. Harrisonburg scored just two points in the first five minutes, but caught fire at the end of the quarter. The Blue Streaks went on a 10-1 run to grab a 12-8 lead early in the second quarter.
The teams played evenly for the rest of the quarter, trading baskets and the lead until Patrick Henry sophomore Ford Beasley swished a 3 just before the buzzer to give the Patriots a 22-20 lead going into halftime.
Patrick Henry seemed to grab control near the end of the third quarter, ending the frame on a 6-0 run and building the lead to double digits fairly early in the fourth.
Time and again, when Patrick Henry went on a run or needed a basket, Smith had the ball in his hands. Fifteen of his 20 points came after halftime, and both Burgess and Esworthy were singing his praises after the game.
“He can finish, he’s got a good 3 shot, he’s a good creator, a good distributor, real good on-the-ball defender,” Esworthy said. “He’s just a really good player.”
