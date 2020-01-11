Patrons of the Leas Winter Classic high school basketball showcase were left hanging after the nightcap of a four-game set at the Berglund Center Saturday evening.
The Patrick Henry-William Fleming boys game was delayed for a significant stretch of the second quarter so employees and volunteers could mop up accumulations of condensation deemed dangerous to players and officials.
The game was suspended for good before the start of the second half.
The three previous games on the four-game slate managed to be completed.
The score was 20-16, Patriots.
Athletic directors of the two schools will confer on when and where to resume the game.
When the game resumes, the clock will be set to the start of the second half with all scoring and fouls from the first half on the books, according to school officials.
The condensation was a result of the hardwood basketball floor being installed on top of the ice used by the resident Rail Yard Dawgs hockey team, which played at the arena on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.