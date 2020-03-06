It is useful to remember that high school basketball games run 32 minutes and nobody plays flawlessly for the duration.
The good part of that analysis is that there is usually time to recover from whatever ailment is holding things up.
Such was the case for Patrick Henry’s boys Friday night when they were out of sorts for a stretch that allowed Class 5 quarterfinal opponent Riverside to take control.
But as often happens with dramatic turnarounds, the Patriots played the stopper, blanketing the Rams attack and rallying for the 53-42 victory on William Fleming’s neutral court.
That puts PH (22-4) in the semifinals for the first time since 2010 where Tuesday it will face the Norview-Henrico winner. Riverview (15-11) was a hot team having won seven of its last eight to reach this stage, but turnovers and missed shots did the Rams in in the fourth quarter.
“We just had to get more stops then execute our offense,” Patriots junior guard Jamonte Smith said. “We helped more and tried to limit them to one shot.”
One of the keys was trying to slow down Rams ace point guard Beau Everett.
“I think he was getting tired,” said Smith, who traded off with Dre Palmer guarding Everett. “He kept driving into the lane looking for fouls and that wears your body out.”
No question the Patriots had the legs down the stretch. PH scored 23 fourth quarter points, 13 of that from the free throw stripe. Smith and Palmer were a combined 10-for-10 with Smith draining six in a row to close it out.
PH made 17 of 20 free throws for the game.
“Basketball is a game of runs and we know that,” Palmer said. “Sometimes they [other teams] goes better at first. We know we have to keep playing possession after possession.”
Second half deficits have not been unusual for the Patriots this winter.
“We talked about that at halftime tonight,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “Were down eight to Mountain View at the half, we were down to North Stafford at the half, we were down to Albemarle at the half, now, we were down to Riverside at the half.
“We’ve just had some great third quarters.”
The surge started in the latter stages of the third and the momentum accelerated after the quarter break. Palmer led the way with six of his 18 points coming in the latter half of the third. Palmer finished 6-for-6 from the stripe.
Smith led the way in the fourth, scoring 12 of his game-high 22 in the closing minutes.
“I felt that Riverside really had played solid,” Esworthy said. “Their passes were sharp and they ran good stuff. Then towards the end of the third quarter, we did step it up intensity-wise.”
The players felt the uptick in energy on the floor.
“We really started getting into them and applying the pressure,” Palmer said.
Everett finished with 14 points and Michael Ziller 12 with one of the Rams’ only 3-pointers. Everett had seven points in the second half, only three of that coming in the last eight minutes.
Smith and Palmer vs. Everett was a clear victory for the Patriots.
“He likes to drive so we back up a little bit and tried to stay in front on him,” Smith said. “We know we have help.”
RIVERSIDE (15-11)
Everett 4 6-7-8 14, Ziller 4 3-5 12, Reichard 4 0-0 9, Dausch 1 1-2 3, Ntiamash 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Carlton 0 0-0 0, Koscinski 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-14 42.
PATRICK HENRY (22-4)
Smith 7 6-6 22, Cook 4 0-0 8, Palmer 6 6-6 18, Burns 0 3-4 3, Faulkner 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 17-20 53.
Riverside 10 11 10 11 — 42
Patrick Henry 8 9 13 23 — 53
3-point goals — Riverside 2 (Ziller, Reichard), Patrick Henry 2 (Smith). Totals fouls — Riverside 18, Patrick Henry 19. Fouled out — Dausch, Crump.
