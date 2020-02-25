Patrick Henry’s boys established two team qualities that will serve the it well as the Patriots’ season continues.
First, PH plays good basketball on a mostly consistent basis. Second, the Patriots know how to keep their wits about them when the action heats up.
Both qualities were on display Tuesday as PH dispatched visiting North Stafford 69-60 in the semifinals of the Region 5D tournament. That result sets up a Friday home game for the regional title with Albemarle and qualifies the Patriots for the state tournament for the third time since 2010.
As for the knack for keeping composure when the going gets dicey, PH showed plenty of that, as the Wolverines staged a second half-charge to erase a double-figure deficit and tie the score.
More cool-headedness came late in the game as repeated episodes of poor manners erupted on the court with technical fouls issued to each team.
As the unpleasantness continued, one of the visiting players was sent from the gym for leaving the bench as words were being exchanged.
“They started to play dirty and do dirty stuff to get in our heads,” Patriots guard Jamontae Smith said. ”But we were able to keep our cool.”
Aside from behaving properly because that is the right thing to do, there was practical reasons for the winners to keep their composure.
“We have a game on Friday,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said.
North Stafford coach Steve Hibberd was unavailable for comment afterwards.
PH (20-4) led 33-26 at the break, but North Stafford came out of its dressing quarters for the third firing. The guests closed the frame on a 12-4 run to draw to within two points at the start of the final period.
Five of that flurry came from Javon Swinton free throws and guard Elisha Brown buried one of the North Stafford’s four 3-pointers.
Jalen Cook’s drive put the Patriots back up 51-47 with 6 minutes 11 second left. North Stafford answered with two Isaiah Shaw foul shots then capitalized on a PH turnover to tie it at 51 on a Swinton drive.
Smith sank a pair of free throws before his team forced a turnover and Mitch Burns converted a layin to push the lead back to four.
PH never wavered after that.
“They started making shots, be we didn’t worry about the shots they were making, we just kept executing,” Smith said.
Smith sank four free throws in the last 2:38 as PH was making nine of its last 12 foul shots to pull away. Smith led a quartet of double-figure scorers with 16, a total matched by Dre Palmer. Ford Beasley came off the bench with two-triples and 12 points and Jalen Crump scored 11.
As for North Stafford (17-8), Swinton was terrific with 26 points before fouling out with 1:57 left.
“We knew if some things came together, we could have a season like this,” Esorthy said. “What a game. We had some adversity tonight, but we came together. I know it’s a cliché, but we came together.”
