Patrick Henry junior Jamonte Smith has been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 5 basketball squad.
Smith helped PH reach the Class 5 semifinals.
Green Run junior Jacob Cooper was selected player of the year.
Green Run's Kenneth Harris was named coach of the year.
CLASS 5
First team
Jacob Cooper, Green Run, jr.; Landon Hawes, Potomac Falls, sr.; Jahme Ested, Henrico, sr.; Javon Swinton, North Stafford, sr.; Jaylani Darden, Norview, jr.; Jamonte Smith, Patrick Henry, jr.; Alphonso Billups, Varina, soph.; Elijah Kennedy, Green Run, jr.
Second team
John Hines, Norview, sr.; Lance Johnson, Freedom-Prince William, sr.; Justin Fatherly, Nansemond River, jr.; James Wallace, Henrico, sr.; Tyler Warren, Atlee, sr.; Greg Spurlock, Rock Ridge, jr.; Jalen Coker, Potomac Falls, sr.; Beau Everett, Riverside, sr.
Player of the year
Jacob Cooper, Green Run.
Coach of the year
Kenneth Harris, Green Run.
