As Patrick Henry was pulling away from visiting Blacksburg in the fourth quarter Friday, the Patriots were required to spend only moderate amounts of energy.
The Patriots did plenty of damage standing still at the foul line, burying 12 of 13 in the closing period on the way to earning the 63-52 River Ridge District victory.
In all, PH (7-3, 4-0) connected on 19 of 21 free throws to outscore the Bruins (8-3, 1-2) by 14 points at the stripe. The most effective of the Patriots in that regard was guard Jamontae Smith, who went 10 for 11 at the line en route to a game-high 24 points.
Smith went 4 for 4 at the line in the last period, two of those coming on a one-and-one, as PH pulled away in what had been a close game throughout.
Also having a big night for the victors was Jalen Cook, who made all six of his foul shots while scoring 20 points. The team needed every bit of it because only five Patriots scored.
The Bruins had a chance almost to the end because Matt Joyce’s outside shooting was consistently finding the mark. Joyce buried five of the Bruins’ seven 3-pointers while leading his squad with 19 points. Nick Stillwell nailed the other two treys and finished with eight points.
Only Joyce scored in double figures.
Blacksburg led 13-7 to end the first quarter, but PH came alive in the second quarter. Smith scored six points and Cook had four as the Patriots poured on 17 to take a 24-19 halftime lead.
The Patriots were solid with their inside defense, limiting Bruins big man Brock Vice to six points.
