Rosters can be found that show Mitch Burns as a member of the Patrick Henry boys’ basketball team as far back as 2016.
It wasn’t always certain that he’d be around in 2020, but here he is, still on the Patriots’ roster as PH prepares to meet Norview of Norfolk in Tuesday’s Region 5D semifinals at William Fleming High School.
“This season has been more than I expected it to be,” said Burns, a 6-foot-7 forward. “At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t sure about the talent we’d be bringing back.
“It was very disappointing the way we ended the [2018-19] season. People were thinking we might have an undefeated season; then, to have as many losses as we did [and finishing 21-6],I just didn’t think we had as much potential this year.”
That Patriots team lost to Potomac 67-64.
At the end of the season, Burns, a junior at the time, advised coach Jack Esworthy that he would explore other options.
“When the season ended, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said. “I was considering not playing. It wasn’t long. I like basketball. It’s always been a part of who I am.
“I was looking at playing basketball elsewhere but I knew I was going to play basketball. I do like the school. All my friends are here. I like the classes I’m in. I like my teachers.”
It wasn’t the first time Burns had considered making a change.
“Everybody goes through hard times,” Esworthy said. “The season is a marathon. Not a sprint. Even this season, you see who was seeing the lion’s share of the minutes early in the season … it’s not the same five, six or seven people now.
“It’s been my philosophy that nobody stays the same. You either get better or you get worse. We’re not in the semifinals of 5A basketball without Mitch. You know what you’re getting with Mitch night in and night out.”
Burns’ decision not to play this year came immediately after the season. The turnabout came when Burns and his father met with Esworthy at the end of the school year.
“Everything was in place,” said Esworthy, noting that Burns is a good student. “My philosophy is, ‘Last year’s team is last year’s team and this year’s team is this year’s team.’ He was exploring some options, I guess.”
He’s exploring options for the 2020-21 season at mostly Division III college programs, including several in the ODAC.
“He’s so good on defense; he’s so good on the boards,” Esworthy said. “He’s still not the kid who’s going to get you 15 or 20 points a game, but he’s going to do a lot of things to help you win.
“He’s got a motor that’s second to none on the team. There’s no substitute for size and work ethic and agility.”
Burns has a younger, basketball-playing brother, Gavin, who is 6-6. They got their basketball genes from their mother, Lollie, who played at Marshall after being recruited out of California.
“My dad’s [Todd] probably more encouraging of it,” Mitch Burns said, “but I definitely got my mom’s genes.”
Before turning his concentration to basketball, Mitch went out for the football team at PH and liked where things were headed until he suffered a concussion.
“Basketball was my first love, but I definitely feel there are more opportunities in football,” he said. “The concussion set me academically and in basketball, too.”
It wasn’t too late.
