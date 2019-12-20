Patrick Henry made the scoring burst in a see-saw game that saw each team make runs, outlasting Salem 63-60 on the Spartans’ floor Friday night.
While both had periods of domination, the fourth quarter was close throughout with the two ties, two lead changes and no lead greater than five points.
Jamontae Smith drove for a lay-up with 2:11 to break a tie at 55 and give the Patriots (4-3) a lead they never relinquished. Less than 20 seconds later, PH got a cushion with the Jalen-to-Jalen connection — Jalen Cook stole the ball, drove and dished to Jalen Crump for a bucket that put the Pats up four.
After a free throw by Salem’s Ethan English, Dre Palmer gave PH a five point lead with a spinning jumper in the lane.
A layup by A.J. Blankenship followed by two free throws by English pulled the Spartans (3-2) to within a point, but Smith sank two more foul shots for the final points. Salem’s late tying attempt was redirected by Alex Faulkner to preserve the win for PH.
The late surge to retake the lead and hold on for the win in a hostile environment was a departure from this season’s form, a change that pleased PH coach Jack Esworthy.
“What I was really proud of tonight -- what we’ve been unable to do the last couple of games – we faced some adversity and again we got behind, but tonight we responded," he said.
The last two games PH held a lead well into the second half but lost both times.
“When we hit that adversity tonight and went behind, we got back to doing what we do. We got through it,” Esworthy said. “That was a good win. That’s a good team we beat.”
Esworthy credited team defense, noting that Salem’s English and Alex Blanchard are great players, but the defensive effort kept the Patriots close.
“We did a great job on English and Blanchard,” Esworthy said. “They’re two of the best players in the area. They still had points but we did a really good job on them. And we rebounded the ball.”
English had 26 points and Blanchard scored 14. Each had eight rebounds. English lived in the paint in the first part of the game, but in the fourth quarter the Spartans had no buckets from close range. Blanchard made two 3-pointers and English had one to go with three free throws.
The Patriots won the rebounding battle 35-29. Palmer and Crump each grabbed eight boards for PH.
Smith led the Patriots with 22 points while Cook had 14. Salem coach Kevin Garst said guarding Smith was their defensive game plan.
“The second half we were trying to commit as much as we could to keep No. 1 (Smith) out of the paint. He’s a tough match-up. He’s tough to keep in front. He can shoot at all three levels. I thought our guys did a good job competing and making him earn everything he got,” Garst said.
Smith had 13 points at the half, but it was a balanced scoring effort allowed PH to have a 10 point lead at the break. The Patriots trailed by 10 in the first quarter, but ended it on an 11-2 run, then scored the first six points of the second frame on bombs by Palmer and Brooks Derey. The PH defense held Salem to 2-for-12 shooting in that stretch.
Momentum switched sides after halftime and Salem made its first six shots while PH went cold from range, missing all seven shots from beyond the arc. Those misses allowed Salem to turn long rebounds into its transition game.
Salem returns to the court the day after Christmas in the KGuard Classic. PH does not play again until January.
