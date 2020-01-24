Salem showed up late for its ninth-grade, JV and varsity tripleheader Friday night at Patrick Henry.
The Patriots did their best to send the Spartans home quickly.
PH jumped to a 24-point halftime lead and had the continuous clock running in the fourth quarter as the Patriots stayed unbeaten in the River Ridge District with a 75-46 victory.
Senior guard Dre Palmer scored a career-high 21 points as Patrick Henry (10-3, 6-0) completed a week that included road wins over Cave Spring and Franklin County.
“We came into this game thinking it was going to be a good game,” Palmer said. “We’ve been on a good roll so we just tried to take care of business tonight.
“We felt like we were on a good track and were just going to keep going up.”
Palmer set the tone with a tip-in for the opening bucket of the game, finishing the first quarter with eight points.
That nearly matched the output of Timesland scoring leader Ethan English as PH held the talented junior guard to just nine points after he totaled 65 in the Spartans’ previous two games.
It took a team effort to keep English from his usual scoring sojourns down the lane.
“Just try to keep him from going to the rim as much,” Palmer said. “He’s a tough player. You’ve just to respect him.”
Three other Patrick Henry players joined Palmer in double figures.
Junior guard Jamonte Smith scored 15 points, senior wing Jalen Cook had 14 and valuable sixth man Alex Faulkner had 11 as the Patriots shared the ball and created easy looks.
“At Franklin [County], we only shot four [3-pointers], we scored 40 points in the paint,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “At the Cave [Spring] game, we were getting to the rim, scoring.
“At Franklin, we had five people in double figures. Tonight we had four. We’re sharing the ball.”
Salem (9-6, 3-3) dug an early hole and could not get out.
The Spartans hit just 4 of 18 field goals in the first half and had as many turnovers (six) as shot attempts in the second quarter.
PH took a 63-60 win at Salem earlier this season. This one wasn’t in doubt after the Patriots went up 25-8 after one quarter.
“We got down early and honestly, never really threatened them,” Salem coach Kevin Garst said.
“The big thing was quick shots leads to run-outs and transition. If you can the [shot] we want, our transition defense is better. If we get a quick one, they’re off to the races. It just kind of snowballed on us tonight.”
Alex Blanchard and Nick Owen led Salem with 14 points apiece with Owen bagging four 3-pointers in the second half.
The Spartans had a comeback win over Pulaski County so it was not a completely lost week with the losses to Northside and PH. The Region 4D tournament is looming, and Salem could make some noise.
“We’ve got to get to the next one and try to be better because of it,” Garst said.
Patrick Henry is riding high.
“We found our identity,” Palmer said. “We just need to keep doing what we do best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.