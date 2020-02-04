For a guy who rushed for more than 300 yards in a football game last fall, Jalen Cook is a pretty good basketball player.
The Patrick Henry senior made big plays throughout the second half Tuesday night, finishing with 18 points and powering the Patriots to a 66-63 River Ridge District boys victory over visiting Cave Spring.
The win was the 11th in a row for PH (14-3, 9-0) and the Patriots’ second this season over a Cave Spring team that has lost to no one else.
Patrick Henry needs two wins in its last three River Ridge games to clinch the regular-season title.
PH appears to be a different team from the group that lost three consecutive games including one to rival William Fleming in December.
“We’ve bought in,” Cook said. “We’ve got sand, grit. Since that Fleming game here, we’ve been ready to go.”
Cook helped PH increase a 27-23 halftime lead with a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays and a steal and layup as the Patriots went up 43-30 late in the third quarter.
Cave Spring (17-2, 7-2) cut the deficit to 50-44 with 4:05 to play, but Cook hit Jamonte Smith with a bullet pass under the goal, then he found Dre Palmer for a three-point play on a fast break to put PH back up by 11.
“He’s been playing well,” Patriots coach Jack Esworthy said of Smith. “He can finish. He’s so athletic.”
Palmer continued his vastly improved play for PH, hitting 7-of-7 from the line and joining Cook with 18 points. Smith added 13.
Adnan Jasarevic and Jalen Buster each scored 18 for Cave Spring with 28 of those after halftime.
PH disrupted Cave Spring’s offense for three quarters, forcing 12 turnovers in the first 24 minutes.
However, the Knights eventually closed a 14-point deficit to 65-63 on the third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter by Jasarevic.
For the second time in several weeks, Cave Spring came up just short.
“Uncharacteristic turnovers from our guys that we traditionally have not had this year,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “We came out a little bit lackadaisical, kind of on our heels.
“But we weathered the storm. It showed me a lot about the resilience of my kids and how hard they want to fight, to come back in that game to have a shot.”
Cave Spring might have received an extra chance courtesy of the clock operator.
With Cave Spring out of timeouts after Jasarevic’s final 3-pointer with roughly 6.5 seconds left, PH conceivably could have run out the clock before having to inbound the ball.
Instead, the clock stopped, sending Esworthy into a frenzy and sending a Roanoke police officer to defuse a disagreement between several spectators in the stands behind the scorer’s table.
The officials put 2.4 seconds on the clock. PH inbounded the ball to Jamonte Smith and the junior made one of two free throws for a 66-63 lead with 1.3 seconds showing.
Cave Spring got a 70-foot heave at the buzzer that wasn’t close.
“I couldn’t quite figure it out,” Esworthy said. “I knew they were out of timeouts and we didn’t have to inbound it. I told Dre to get it and hold it. Lo and behold the clock stops.”
William Fleming will look to stop Patrick Henry’s winning streak on Thursday at Fleming.
The two rivals had their most recent meeting halted at halftime in the Leas Winter Classic at the Berglund Center by condensation from the hockey ice beneath the court.
Cook hopes for no slip-ups Thursday.
“We know that teams are coming for us,” he said. “We want to stay at the top and not take steps going backwards.”
CAVE SPRING (17-2, 7-2)
Pendleton 5 0-0 11, Huffman 3 0-0 6, Cagle 2 0-0 4, Buster 5 5-8 18, Jasarevic 6 1-1 18, Duncan 0 4-4 4, Urgo 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-13 63.
PATRICK HENRY (14-3, 9-0)
Cook 8 2-3 18, Crump 2 2-5 6, Burns 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 1-2 13, Palmer 5 7-7 18, Faulkner 3 2-2 9, Beasley 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 14-19 66.
Cave Spring 6 17 11 19 — 63
Patrick Henry 9 18 19 20 — 66
3-point goals — Cave Spring 9 (Jasarevic 5, Buster 3, Pendleton), Patrick Henry 4 (Smith 2, Palmer, Faulkner). Total fouls — Cave Spring 14, Patrick Henry 15. Fouled out — Duncan. JV — Cave Spring won 49-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.