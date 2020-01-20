School was out Monday in Roanoke, but the Patrick Henry’s boys basketball team passed a big test anyway.
A PH team that was mired in a three-game December losing streak recorded its biggest win of the season as the Patriots scored a 62-58 River Ridge District victory over previously unbeaten Cave Spring.
The game was played at Hidden Valley High School because of ongoing construction at Cave Spring, and it was Patrick Henry (8-3, 5-0) that moved into the River Ridge’s upper floor.
“Two of my players sat in here and said if we played that game a month ago we’d have lost by 25,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said in the victorious locker room.”
PH junior guard Jamonte “Bird” Smith scored 20 points as the transfer from Roanoke Catholic iced the game by making two free throws for a four-point lead with 5.8 seconds to play.
Forward Jalen Crump, a transfer from William Fleming added 13 points including a hanging bucket in the lane that put PH ahead to stay at 56-55 inside the final three minutes.
“I thought for the first time all year Jamonte really played within himself,” Esworthy said. “He didn’t force like he’s been forcing.
“We’re getting better. Bird and Crump are new. They’re just starting to learn how to play with everyone else.”
PH trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, but the Patriots got back in the game by ignoring 3-point shots and taking the ball strong to the bucket.
Patrick Henry scored on seven successive possessions early in the fourth quarter:
A baseline drive by Smith followed by two free throws.
An up-and-under post move and another strong drive down the middle by Crump.
A fastbreak layup by Alex Faulkner, a tip-in by Dre Palmer and Crump’s final bucket for the lead at 56-55.
Faulkner’s two free throws with 2:13 left put the Patriots up 58-55, and Cave Spring was in trouble.
“We weren’t making any 3s, so coach told us to attack the rim,” said senior guard Jalen Cook, who finished with 10 points. “We had to buckle down and get to the basket, because that’s what works best for us.”
Junior guard Reed Pendleton scored a game-high 21 points for Cave Spring (13-1, 5-1), but the Knights went scoreless from the field in the final 2:45.
Pendleton had three looks at a potential game-tying 3-pointer on one possession, while Adnan Jasarevic missed a trey with Cave Spring trailing 58-57 inside the final minute. Jasarevic finished with 11 points, while 6-foot-8 senior Parker Huffman had 12, including the Knights’ final bucket of the game that put them up 55-54.
Cave Spring had possession down 60-57 with 9.8 seconds left, but PH elected to foul Pendleton rather than give him another look at a 3-pointer.
“I told them if it was clear cut, yes, we were [going to foul], “ Esworthy said. “I’m just afraid of them shooting a 3-ball and a foul.”
As PH celebrated, the Knights reflected on their first loss since last year’s Class 3 state semifinal against Northside.
“It’s January 20th, right?” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “We haven’t had to have that talk in the locker room.
“I don’t think that one game defines who we are. I think that will make us a better team. They’re strong. They’re athletic. They can get to the rim well. We were a little bit out of possession. I thought our shot selection wasn’t great tonight and it led to a lot of transition points.”
PATRICK HENRY (8-3, 5-0)
Cook 5 0-2 10, Crump 6 1-3 13, Burns 3 0-1 6, Smith 6 6-6 20, Palmer 1 3-4 5, Beasley 0 0-0 0, Faulkner 3 2-2 8. Totals 24 12-18 62.
CAVE SPRING (13-1, 5-1)
Pendleton 6 7-9 21, Huffman 5 2-2 12, Cagle 2 0-0 4, Buster 1 3-4 5, Jasarevic 4 0-0 11, Duncan 0 2-4 2, Urgo 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 14-17 58.
Patrick Henry 8 21 13 20 — 62
Cave Spring 8 25 11 14 — 58
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 2 (Smith 2), Cave Spring 6 (Jasarevic 3, Pendleton 2, Urgo). Total fouls — Patrick Henry 15, Cave Spring 12. Fouled out — none.
JV — Cave Spring won 68-65, 3 OT.
