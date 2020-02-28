The climb to the VHSL Class 5 state tournament is a long one.
That’s why Patrick Henry’s boys basketball team brought out a step-ladder.
PH snipped the nets Friday night as the Patriots celebrated their first region title in 10 years and their first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2014 with a 49-47 victory over visiting Albemarle.
Patrick Henry (21-4) will face Region 5C runner-up Riverside next Friday at William Fleming.
PH did it by recovering from a 25-18 halftime deficit and fending off a possible game-winning possession by Albemarle in the final seconds.
“We all knew we were playing a tough team,” PH senior Jalen Cook said. “We had to come out here in the second half and play a lot harder than we did in the first half.”
Albemarle (19-8), which lost to Patrick Henry 87-78 in overtime on the same floor on Dec. 6, came within a shot of hoisting the championship trophy.
The visitors from Charlottesville watched PH go on a 17-1 run to open the third quarter, but they sliced a 43-31 deficit to 49-47 and had two chances to tie or win the game in the final seconds.
“Both teams played extremely hard,” Albemarle coach Greg Maynard said. “It wasn’t always pretty. Every time we got down, we managed to get back in the game.
“We had a very, very poor start to the third quarter. It all comes to down to who makes the last shot or who doesn’t get an opportunity to shoot in the last second. That’s tournament basketball.”
Patrick Henry led 49-47 with 7.9 seconds to play as Albemarle had possession under its basket.
Chris Woods took the inbounds pass in the lane and was fouled by PH’s Jalen Crump as his shot barely rolled off the rim.
The 6-foot-5 junior toed the line with the house rocking and was short on the first free throw.
Maynard, whose team would have need to foul PH twice to send the Patriots to the line, instructed Woods to intentionally miss the second shot.
His two-hand throw caromed off the rim and eventually resulted in a scramble for the ball in the left corner. Albemarle was awarded possession with 0.8 seconds showing.
Albemarle inbounded the ball across court to Woods, who had to rush an off-balance 3-pointer that was deflected by Alex Faulkner.
PH coach Jack Esworthy said he wasn’t sure if Albemarle would intentionally miss the second shot. Both teams were out of timeouts before the final sequence.
“We were like, ‘Hey, if they make it we’ve got a one-point lead. Inbound the ball, go shoot some free throws,’ “ the PH coach said.
Maynard appealed to the officials for a foul on the previous play during the scramble for possession in the corner to no avail.
“My kid made a good pump fake, and then there was a no-call,” said Maynard, whose younger brother, Darren, coached his Western Albemarle team to a last-second win in the Region 3C final earlier in the evening.
Jamonte Smith led PH with 17 points, including the 2,000th point of a career that began as an eighth-grader at Faith Christian and included a sophomore season at Roanoke Catholic.
Sophomore Ford Beasley had two big 3-pointers for PH that sparked the 12-point second-half lead.
“Throughout the year he just kept working and working,” Esworthy said. “Not everybody’s going to play his ‘A game’ every game. You need [other players].”
Albemarle, which will hit the road to face Potomac Falls, played shorthanded as leading scorer Josh Morse was lost for the season with a stress fracture several weeks ago. Albemarle also was without injured guard Jackson Rose.
“He played the first 16 games and he was averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds,” Maynard said. “We managed to win five of our last six games to get that second seed. “In the two games [Rose] played after Josh went out, he scored 22 and 17.
“Then he breaks both bones in his lower leg making a layup against Charlottesville. These other guys still battled. We just don’t have the offensive punch.”
Patrick Henry, which fell to Cave Spring in the River Ridge District tournament final last week, was on the top rung of the ladder this time.
“After that district loss to Cave when we sat there and watched them celebrate,” Esworthy said, “I think that gave us a little motivation.”
