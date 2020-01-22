NARROWS – A six-minute, fourth-quarter stretch was enough to help propel Parry McCluer to the top of the Pioneer District boys basketball standings.
The Fighting Blues scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter while holding Narrows scoreless for the first 6 ½ minutes of the period as Parry McCluer rallied from a second-half deficit to take a 41-35 victory over the Green Wave on Wednesday night.
Parry McCluer (10-4, 5-0) took sole possession of first place in the Pioneer, while Narrows (9-3, 4-1) suffered its first district loss of the season.
Wednesday’s contest turned out to be a clash of two contrasting styles, with Narrows looking to run and Parry McCluer attempting to slow the pace with possessions that on some occasions took close to a minute off the clock.
“I think our pace got them frustrated. When you are limiting possessions, then you’re not shooting as freely,” Parry McCluer coach Mike Cartolaro said. “Tempo is part of the game. They were riding a high coming in and we didn’t want to get into a racehorse game with them.”
The strategy worked, particularly in the second half. Narrows held a 24-19 lead at halftime, but the Green Wave scored just 11 points in the second half.
“Coach was wanting us to keep it in the 50s because they like to run,” Parry McCluer junior Will Dunlap said.
Dunlap, a junior, led the Fighting Blues in scoring with a game-high 17 points, while 6-foot-9 sophomore center Spencer Hamilton contributed 15 points from the paint.
Despite Parry McCluer’s efforts to shorten the game, the Fighting Blues still trailed 30-27 entering the fourth quarter. Narrows, however, did not add to its score until a Gavin Fletcher 3-pointer with 1:19 left. By then, the Green Wave trailed 37-33.
“We led them the whole way, but then we got out of our style [in the fourth],” Narrows coach Patrick Bailey said. “To be a good basketball team, you’ve got to be able to play when it’s a tight ball game, and we just didn’t do that for a three- or four-minute stretch. Without that stretch we were fine.”
Bailey added that he wasn’t surprised that Parry McCluer decided to take the air out of the ball, especially in the fourth quarter.
“You know when they come down that they are going to make 10 to 15 passes and make you work for it,” Bailey said. “It’s hard to defend like that, but I’m super proud of my kids that they did everything I asked them to do defensively.”
After Fletcher’s trey cut the deficit to four points, Parry McCluer sealed the game from the foul line, where the Blues went 4 for 6 in the game’s final minute.
Narrows did not have a double-figure scorer but had a balanced offensive attack with seven different Green Wave players recording at least one point.
