Norview defended its way right into the Class 5 state boys basketball final.
The Pilots limited Patrick Henry’s possessions, covered up its shooters, and eliminated most of the Patriots’ transition opportunities as the Pilots ended a long school day road trip from Norfolk to Roanoke with a 50-45 state semifinal victory at neutral William Fleming.
The Pilots (24-3) held their 14th opponent under 50 points for the game en route to its second berth in the final at the Siegel Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The opponent will be Green Run, the team that beat Norview for the 5A Region title.
PH (22-6) struggled all night to find openings to exploit in the scrambling, physical Pilots defense. In the end, the Patriots’ offense results were best summed up with a fraction: 13-for-38 accuracy from the floor.
One more telling number was 10: the total of the sure-handed Pilots’ turnovers.
“I’ll give them credit — they have five guys who can defend,” Patrick Henry coach Jack Esworthy said. “They don’t have a weak link defensively.”
That was the game’s single most critical factor.
“It has been our achilles heel all year,” Esworthy said. “We have been able to thrive on defensive turnovers and transition and we didn’t get many of those tonight.”
Norview was state runner-up in 2015 but has never won the championship.
“We’re used to playing dogfight game in the 757 area code,” Pilots coach Ricardo Foster said. “Close, low-scoring games are what we are used to.”
After trailing 33-27 early in the fourth the Patriots rallied down the stretch. Alex Faulkner buried a pair of foul shots with 3:24 left that made it 40-38, Norview. A turnover at the other end, and Faulkner was at it again with the tying jumper.
Just as quickly, Norview’s Jamaal Madison converted a 3-point play at the other end. That was followed by a PH turnover and a Jaylani Darden bucket.
“We go from tied to back down five in about 20 seconds,” Esworthy said.
Jamonte Smith scored 20 including three triples, and Cook had 14 points.
The Pilots made just enough foul shots in the last minute to hang on.
Point guard Darden shook off foul trouble that kept him parked for a while to lead Norview with 15 points, seven of that coming in the fourth quarter as his team was holding off the Patriots.
Jamaal Madison scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth, going 7-for-8 from the line during the last 8 minutes.
“Playing Patrick Henry was like playing one of the teams back home,” Foster said. “We had to take care of the ball and not get in foul trouble.”
NORVIEW (24-3)
Darden 4 7-8 15, Madison 3 7-8 13, Stevenson 3 3-4 11, Tynes 0 1-2 1, J. Hines 2 3-6 8, Diggs 0 0-0 0, C. Hines 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Elliott 1 0-2 2.Totals 13 21-30 50.
PATRICK HENRY (22-5)
Smith 5 7-8 20. Cook 6 2-2 14, Palmer 0 0-0 0, Crump 0 1-4 1, Faulkner 2 2-2 7, Burns 0 0-0 0, Beasley 1 0-0 3 Totals 14 12-16 45.
Norview 4 16 10 20 — 50
Patrick Henry 10 11 6 18 — 45
3-point goals — Norview 2 (Stevenson), Patrick Henry 5 (Smith 3, Faulkner, Beasley). Total fouls — Norview 17, Patrick Henry 19. Fouled out — Palmer, Faulkner.
