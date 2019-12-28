One run of success ended Saturday night while another long one continued in the Star City Tire & Battery Northside Invitational basketball tournament.
Christiansburg saw its unblemished start to the 2019-20 season halted by Liberty Christian with a 64-40 semifinal victory over the Blue Demons.
LCA will play for the championship Monday against Northside, which stayed alive for a sixth consecutive NIT title with an 82-40 blowout over William Byrd.
Neither semifinal was close.
LCA (5-3) jumped to a 17-5 lead and the margin went below 10 points just once thereafter.
The Bulldogs’ five starters — perimeter players who all stand 6-foot-2 or taller — combined for 62 points. Junior Seth Hildebrand scored 19 points and hit three of LCA’’s 11 3-pointers.
“Tonight was a great performance,” LCA coach Paul Redgate said. “We’re a little unorthodox in the starting lineup. For the most part, they’re all guards.
“We want to spread the floor out as much as we can, and all five are shooting threats.”
Hildebrand said the Bulldogs were out to improve on Friday’s first-round effort in a win over Chatham.
“Yesterday we played a little lackadaisical so we knew we needed to come in here and play hard,” the junior said. “We needed to match their physicality, to come in here and play hard and play together.”
Christiansburg coach Mike Hunter will use the loss as a learning experience for his team, which has just one senior and is unaccustomed to the rarefied air of an unbeaten December start.
Junior guard Aiden Proudfoot followed up his 22-point effort Friday with a game-high 20 for the Blue Demons (7-1).
“For us, this was a stepping stone,” Hunter said. “It’s one game.
“They took us out of our game a little bit. We had trouble matching up with them and they shot the ball really well. They’re pretty good. They shoot it well, play good defense. They’re the total package.”
Northside (5-3) unleashed a swarming fullcourt press on William Byrd that completely suffocated the Terriers’ offense.
The Vikings limited Byrd to 14 goals, largely sparked by the on-ball defense of point guard Quentin Slash.
“It all starts on the ball, it always does and it always will, and his pressure was really, really good,” Northside coach Bill Pope said.
Northside got results from just about every lineup combination Pope put on the floor.
Junior forward Jamison Foley scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as the Vikings raced to a 44-15 halftime lead. Senior forward Jordan Wooden added 12 points, while sophomore Ayrion Journiette had 11.
Reserve forward Trevor Johnson, who missed Northside’s first five games this year with an injury, had 10 points as the Vikings’ reserves accounted for 34 points.
“Anybody that thought they weren’t going to be as good this year … they may have lost some studs but they’ve got some guys that can go, and they may be deeper this year,” Byrd coach Josh Cunningham said.
Byrd (3-6) will play Christiansburg for third place Monday. Cunningham is expecting a better effort from the Terriers.
“Northside, you can’t come out not ready or they will hand it to you like they did to us tonight,” he said. “We just didn’t come out ready. That’s the bottom line.”
Pope forecasts an entertaining championship game against LCA.
“They are really good on execution,” the Northside coach said. “There are only a couple of teams in the area I can think of in that category.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-3)
Bohrnstedt 4 0-0 11, Leftwich 2 3-5 8, Smith 3 0-0 8, Hartless 7 0-0 17, Hildebrand 7 72-2 19, Clay 0 0-0 0, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Wilson-Hughes 0 0-0 0, Stowers 0 0-0 0, Lin 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Jung 0 0-0 0, Hatcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-7 64.
CHRISTIANSBURG (7-1)
Johnson-Buchannon 1 1-3 3, Collins 1 0-0 3, Clemons 2 0-0 4, Proudfoot 7 2-2 20, Henley 0 0-0 0, Dunkleman 0 0-0 0, Hunter 2 0-0 6, Calloway 1 1-1 3, Clatterbaugh 0 1-2, Buchanan 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 40.
Liberty Christian 17 14 17 16 — 64
Christiansburg 11 6 16 7 — 40
3-point goals — Liberty Christian 11 (Hartless, Bohrnstedt 3, Hildebrand 3, Leftwich, Smith). Total fouls — Liberty Christian 13, Christiansburg 11. Fouled out — none.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-6)
Williams 1 0-0 3, Martin 0 1-2 1, Cawley 1 0-0 2, L.Johnson 6 2-2 18, Tinsley 2 0-0 5, Hendrick 1 0-2 2, Cassaboon 0 0-0 0, Early 0 0-0 0, Meador 1 0-0 2, Ruble 1 2-4 4, Richardson 1 1-2 3, Hanson 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-12 40.
NORTHSIDE (5-3)
Wooden 4 3-5 12, Foley 5 2-2 14, Grogan 4 0-2 8, Journiette 5 0-1 11, Slash 1 1-1 3, Leftwich 1 3-4 6, Gates 0 2-4 2, Webb 1 3-4 5, Horton 2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 4 0-0 10, Bishop 2 0-0 5, Jearls 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Vanore 0 2-2 2. Totals 29 16-26 82.
William Byrd 7 8 16 9 — 40
Northside 25 19 26 12 — 82
3-point goals — William Byrd 6 (L.Johnson 4, Williams, Tinsley), Northside 8 (Foley 2, T.Johnson 2, Journiette, Wooden, Leftwich, Bishop). Total fouls — William Byrd 16, Northside 14. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Foley.
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Franklin County 78, Chatham 50
Hunter Cannaday considers basketball his No. 3 sport.
He might want to revise that.
A star linebacker in football and starting catcher in basketball, Cannaday poured in seven 3-pointers and 26 points as the Eagles topped the Cavaliers in a consolation semifinal.
Cannaday had six treys and 23 points in the first half for the Eagles (3-4), who play Rockbridge County for fifth place Monday. That was on top of the 28 points he had Friday in a loss to Christiansburg
“I like this gym. It’s fun shooting here,” Cannaday said.
Kalik Witcher added 18 points for Franklin County.
Freshman Chance Briggs scored 23 with five 3-pointers and a dunk for Chatham (2-4).
CHATHAM (2-4)
Edmunds 0 1-2 1, Briggs 9 0-0 23, Williams 1 2-2 4, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hendricks 1 0-0 3, Hunt 1 0-1 2, Moore 5 0-0 12, Aguetta 1 0-0 3, Robertson 0 0-0 0, Snead 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-4 50.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-4)
Cannaday 8 3-3 26, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Law 2 2-3 6, Zeigler 2 0-0 4, K.Witcher 6 2-2 18, Stockton 2 1-1 5, Elliott 0 0-0 0, B.Witcher 2 2-2 6, Holland 1 0-0 2, Shafer 1 0-0 3, Hahn 3 0-0 6, Wright 1 0-0 2, Bowling 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 10-11 78.
Chatham 11 11 16 12 — 50
Franklin County 19 28 10 21 — 78
3-point goals — Chatham 9 (Briggs 5, Moore 2, Aguetta, Hendricks), Franklin County 12 (Cannaday 7, K.Witcher 4, Shafer). Total fouls — Chatham 11, Franklin County 7. Fouled out — none.
Rockbridge County 51, Brookville 41
The Bees had bus trouble and showed up late.
Their offense never arrived as the Wildcats held Brookville to 25 points in the final three periods.
Senior point guard Jailik Lynch scored 16 points, and Aaron Plogger added 12 for Rockbridge (3-4).
Donnie Cook led Brookville (4-5) with 13 points. Landen Mays had 12. The Bees place Chatham for seventh place Monday.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-4)
Lewis 0 5-8 5, McClung 0 0-0 0, Ray 3 1-3 9, Lynch 7 1-2 16, Plogger 3 6-8 12, Higgins 0 2-2 2, Doyle 1 0-2 2, Poindexter 1 1-1 3, Hundley 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 16-26 51.
BROOKVILLE (4-5)
Mays 4 2-2 12, Adkins 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 1-4 5, Cook 3 4-8 13, Calloway 0 0-4 0, Miles 0 0-0 0, Bustos 1 0-0 2, Ramsey 2 0-0 4, Preston 1 0-0 3.
Rockbridge County 12 8 15 16 — 51
Brookville 16 6 10 9 — 41
3-point goals — Rockbridge County 3 (Ray 2, Lynch), Brookville 6 (Cook 3, Mays 2, Preston). Total fouls — Rockbridge County 18, Brookville 20. Fouled out — Cook.
