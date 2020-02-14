MONETA — Northside jumped out to an early lead and held Lord Botetourt at arm’s length the rest of the way for a 71-56 win in the semifinals of the Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament Friday at Staunton River High School.
The Vikings (17-6) crashed the offensive glass and rang up 10 second-chance points — six of which were third- or fourth-chance points — to open a 20-7 lead after the first period.
“We did a terrific job offensive rebounding in the first quarter,” said Vikings coach Bill Pope. “Some of them were just shots where we missed it and had it right back to us, but we’ll take those. We were really active down low.”
The game’s first basket was indicative of things to come when Jamison Foley missed his shot, missed the stickback and dropped in the short bank shot on the third attempt.
Foley’s 18 points tied him for game-high honors with Northside teammate Jordan Wooden. Foley also accounted for nine rebounds, six on the offensive end.
“It was a dog fight down low,” Foley said. “We had to crash the offensive boards really well. I think we did a good job.”
Wooden recorded 13 rebounds, seven of which came in the first quarter when he got four on the offensive end, leading to four second-chance points.
The Vikings had a 19-6 rebounding edge in the first quarter, which Cavs coach Andrew Hart noted as a decisive factor in the game. Botetourt was missing some of its offensive punch with illness keeping Matt Oliver off the floor, but Hart wasn’t using that as an excuse.
“The offense really wasn’t the issue. It was getting beat on the offensive glass because we’re not tough enough,” Hart said. “We knew the task was that you have to show up and be tough. We’ve worked on a lot of things to get ready for them and we felt really good about our game plan, but we didn’t show up. We’re not tough enough at this point to play with them, and until we get tougher we’re not going to get over that hump.”
Trailing by 19 at half, the Cavs showed signs of life with a third-quarter attack that got Northside’s attention.
Trailing by 21, Botetourt scored 10 straight points in a run that included a bomb from James-Ryan Salvi, a jumper in the lane from Kyle Arnholt, a steal-and-score from Luke Hale and a final fast-break bucket from Arnholt.
Arnholt led LB with 12 points, Tanner Selkirk had 11 and Hale added 10.
When Dylan Salvi made a pair of free throws with 13.6 seconds to go in the third, the Cavs were within 10 points.
Northside, however, snatched momentum in the waning seconds, when LA Gates took the ball into the low post and fed an on-rushing Wooden, who slammed home a dunk just ahead of the buzzer.
“We had the two veterans there at the end of the quarter with LA hitting Jordan for the dunk that really made a big play for us,” Pope said. “That allowed us to breathe again.”
Pope credited Botetourt with the third-quarter push that tightened the game.
“They’re a terrific shooting team, a terrific offensive team,” Pope said. “They’ll attack you really hard, and you could see that in the third quarter because they regrouped and started attacking. They got themselves back in it.”
Wooden’s dunk was a catalyst for the Cavs to regain control. With the Cavs attacking closer to the basket, the transition game opened for Northside.
“We had some great running opportunities, but if you don’t play the D you don’t rebound you don’t get any of those,” Pope said.
The Vikings will play William Fleming for the Blue Ridge District title at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Staunton River.
