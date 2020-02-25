Veteran Northside boys basketball coach Billy Pope was going through his pregame routine Tuesday until it was no longer routine.
Sitting in his office, Pope was advised that starter Jamison Foley had been injured in warm-ups. Then came word that a second Vikings player, Avonte Grogan, was hobbled.
Foley had come down on the ball awkwardly as he was attempting a layup and was helped to the training room. Both he and Grogan were back on the floor and were in the starting lineup.
“I’ve been at this 35 years and that’s the first time I’ve ever lost two players in warm-ups,” Pope said Wednesday night. “I can’t remember that happening even once.”
It turned out to be no big deal as the Vikings defeated visiting Magna Vista 75-54 in a Region 3D quarterfinal at Northside.
The game was close only briefly as the Warriors (11-13) cut a Northside lead to 16-13 early in the second quarter. The Vikings (18-7) then went on a 20-3 run.
“Offensively, we started settling,” Magna Vista coach Patrick Mills said. “The first 10 minutes, we shared the ball and looked to attack. Then, we started playing a little too quickly.”
Sophomores Spencer Hairston and Rion Martin had 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Magna Vista, but Mills said the Warriors weren’t the same without junior guard Courdae Gravely, who suffered a season-ending injury Saturday in an 89-39 victory over Hidden Valley.
“He’s the total ballplayer,” said Mills, noting that Gravely has been a three-year starter and an all-region selection. “It’s crazy. He injured the other knee five games into the season last year.
“Missing Courdae, all you could hope for was that it wouldn’t turn into a track meet.”
Mills had nothing but compliments for the Vikings.
“Even at full strength, you’d have to play A-plus basketball to beat them,” he said.
Northside was led by 6-foot-3 guard Jordan Wooden, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
“Jordan does so many things for us,” said Pope of his Concord-bound swingman. “He had 11 rebounds and a lot of big rebounds in a lot of traffic.
“Any time you get the first game behind you, that’s big. You worry that it might turn into a 3-point show, but they only had two 3’s in the first half, which was big.”
And, in the end, Foley’s injury was a non-factor. He finished with five points, including a 3-pointer, and five rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.