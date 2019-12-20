High school basketball games between district foes are always intense battles.
Northside and William Fleming tend to ratchet things up another level.
Such was the case Friday night, as Northside's boys topped William Fleming 56-53 in an exhilarating, back-and-forth game in front of a packed house in the Bill Pope Gymnasium.
Senior Jordan Wooden led the Vikings with 20 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Ayrion Journette finished with 15 points and five boards.
To Northside coach Billy Pope, the win was just the latest step in his team's attempt to scratch out a unique identity after several key players graduated following last season's state-title campaign.
"Tonight was a big win for us in a lot of ways. We're still so brand new, we're trying to find our way and who we are," Pope said. "After a really rocky start in our last game in our last game we had to claw back so we didn't enter tonight with a ton of confidence, we had to create that ourselves. I was impressed with the way we responded."
The matchup proved to be even over the first three quarters of play, as the Vikings and Colonels entered the final eight minutes tied at 38. Northside took its first lead since the first quarter on a 3-pointer from Wooden with 4:17 left to make the score 44-41.
Northside kept the lead the rest of the, although Fleming had its chances.
CJ Goode had a chance to tie or take the lead for Fleming at the free throw line with 17 seconds left but missed the front end of the one-and-one opportunity. Wooden knocked down both of his free throws just a few seconds later to close out the scoring.
Northside trailed 31-25 at the half, but Wooden said an inspiring halftime speech by Pope helped get the Vikings into the right mindset for the second half.
"Coach came in with a lot of intensity and told us we needed to work harder for rebounds and loose balls," Wooden said. "He got on us a little bit so we knew we had to come out and perform."
The motivation proved effective as Northside, which trailed by as many as nine points earlier in the game, held the Colonels scoreless for a five-minute stretch in the third quarter and eventually evened the score at 36 on another Wooden 3-ball with 1:47 left in the game.
"We came up on the short end today but that's a good ball club on the other side," William Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. "We still have guys learning our system, I'm not making excuses but we had to replace nine guys from last year's team. The fact is that we're a young team but the guys are playing hard.
"The guys are still learning but they're playing with a ton of effort and as a coach that's all I can ask for."
The Colonels were led by DaShawn Grogan and Donavan St. Juste with 13 points apiece, while AJ Fuller chipped in 12 points.
