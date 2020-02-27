The fact that Northside has offensive weapons is no secret.
Thursday it was deadly shooting from the outside that provided the firepower needed to top Abingdon 73-63 in the Region 3D semifinals.
The win earns the Vikings (19-7) a chance to defend their 2019 state title with a berth in the 2020 Class 3 tournament. Northside plays top-seeded Cave Spring for the Region 3D championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hidden Valley High School.
Shooting 10 of 16 (62.5%) from beyond the arc, the Vikings jumped on the Falcons early and held them at arm’s length the rest of the way. Six different Vikings made 3-pointers.
“Every game takes a life of its own,” Northside coach Bill Pope said, noting that his offense can work in a variety of game plans. “When you get in a game like this and you get to say the word ‘win,’ it’s all fantastic.”
Abingdon was ready for the Vikings’ length and rebounding but did not expect them to fill up the basket from deep.
“The things we really wanted to limit was our turnovers and their offensive rebounding. What we didn’t expect was them to shot that well from 3-point range,” said Falcons coach Aaron Williams. “They were 7 for 11 at halftime and that gave them the 10-12 point cushion and we were battling against that all the way through.”
Offensive rebounding was the reason for Northside’s early lead. The Vikings broke an early tie when Ayrion Journiette scored a fifth-chance bucket that followed four misses — one was a blocked shot by Abingdon center Evan Ramsey — where the Vikings managed to get the ball back all four times. Journiette finished with 20 points.
On the next possession, Jordan Wooden, who led all scorers with 22 points, stole the ball and raced in for a dunk, then Northside scored again in transition when Journiette found Jamison Foley for a lay-up and an 11-5 lead. Foley scored 17.
The Vikings pressed their advantage with an eight-point run that spanned the break between quarters. Bombs from Wooden and Journiette and another transition lay-up from Foley put Northside up 25-11 and threatened to turn the game into a walk-over.
Abingdon (14-13) did not let that happen. The Falcons got hot from the outside, making five 3-pointers in the final five minutes — two by Jake O’Quinn and three by River Carter, including a buzzer-beater that pulled the Falcons to within 12 at halftime, 41-29.
The Falcons shot 50% (8 of 16) from beyond the arc in the game. Jake Thacker led Abingdon with 20 points. O’Quinn added 18, Carter and Chase Hungate each scored 11.
“We knew they weren’t going away,” Pope said. “Their strength is they know who they are and what they’re about. They’re going to keep doing what they do. Man did they do it. They drive it hard, find the open man and knock down 3s or finish at the rim.”
Northside’s defense allowed Abingdon only one run of seven straight points, but never allowed momentum to slip away.
“Offensively we executed so well. Every time we needed to answer we did with a really good shot or a really good pass,” Pope said.
After losing the rebounding battle 20-7 in the first half, the Falcons were even on the boards in the second. Carter made a pair of free throws to pull the Falcons to within 10 with a minute left in the third, but Trevor Johnson sank a 3 just ahead of the buzzer to put Northside up 13 going into the fourth period.
“Our bench was big. Trevor Johnson comes in and gives us fantastic minutes,” Pope said. “He really defended well and he made a couple huge 3s. We get momentum there and that was really big.”
Johnson said defending the Falcons shooters was a tough task.
“It was a tough match up,” Johnson said. “We knew we had to talk, communicate, switch on screens and not let them get all the 3s they want.”
Shooting 85% from the line (17 of 20) allowed Abingdon to close the margin to 10 after trailing by 18 with 5 minutes to play.
“We battled to the end,” Williams said. “They’re a good team. If they’re going to shoot that well, they’re extra good. We just came up short against a really good team.”
