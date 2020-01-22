Two facts were evident Wednesday night at Salem High School:
The Northside Vikings are hitting their stride.
The Salem Spartans are right there with them.
Northside scored a 73-69 boys basketball victory over Salem, and the hardwood savants can figure out how.
The Vikings (12-4) had a starter foul out in the third quarter on a technical foul, saw veteran head coach Bill Pope assess a rare technical seconds later and survived 35 free throws by the Spartans in winning for the ninth time in their last 10 games.
Junior Jamison Foley scored 17 points, while senior Jordan Wooden had 16 and dominated the defensive glass for Northside.
Reserve Keenan Bishop dropped in a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to allow the Vikings to escape with a season split of the Spartans.
“I’m just really proud … all that, to come through it, we just played really great defense for four quarters,” Pope said. “They are a very tough team to guard. We worked really hard.”
After trailing 41-25 late in the first half and 59-46 as the third period wound down, Salem (9-5) made up ground quickly.
The Spartans took advantage of a bizarre sequence with 16.8 seconds left.
Northside starting guard Ayrion Journiette picked up his fourth foul, then was hit with a technical that sent him to the bench for the rest of the game.
Seconds later, Pope drew another technical, which forced the veteran to remain seated during the remaining action.
Alex Blanchard made 4 of 6 free throws for Salem, while Ethan English added two of his game-high 29 points to bring the Spartans within 59-52.
Incensed Northside fans expressed their displeasure, prompting the public address announcer to plead for order to be restored.
Northside maintained its composure and the lead.
“Coach Pope always [tells] us when the crowd or the refs are doing something bad, we can’t do anything about it, so we’ve just got to keep the same mindset as when we come out,” Wooden said.
Northside got big plays down the stretch from starting center Avonte Grogan and Bishop.
Grogan twice hit a driving bucket for a seven-point lead.
Bishop knocked a ball away from English, leading to a breakaway layup by Wooden.
Finally, Bishop hit the two free throws after missing a one-and-one a minute earlier.
“I had confidence I was going to make both of them,” Bishop said.
While English scored 29 points and Blanchard added 18 including a 13-of-17 effort from the line, Salem made just 3 of 24 3-point attempts.
Meanwhile, freshman Sidney Webb hit four consecutive treys in the first half for Northside.
“I felt like we were getting good looks with the right guys, we just didn’t hit them,” Salem coach Kevin Garst said. “If we get a couple of those to go down, it makes us a little better defensively. They’re not getting quite as much in transition. But we just never could put a couple of those together.”
English, who left Northside for Salem during his freshman year, was hard to guard on the heels of a 36-point effort Tuesday against Pulaski County.
The 6-foot-2 junior repeatedly shook off Vikings on his way to the rim, making difficult drives look easy.
“He doesn’t flinch at all,” Pope said. “He’s just got a feel that I don’t know you teach that.”
