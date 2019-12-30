The faces looked the same.
The names sounded familiar.
But were these really the same Northside players who took the court two Saturday's ago.
Nine days removed from a disappointing loss, Northside looked like a different team as the Vikings posted a 68-53 victory on Monday over Liberty Christian to claim the Star City Tire & Battery Northside Invitational for the sixth year in a row.
Senior Jordan Wooden earned MVP honors with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds on the heels of a two-point performance in a two-point loss last Saturday to Martinsville.
What happened over Christmas?
“We all really worked hard in the last week to put everything together,” Wooden said.
Northside (6-3) overcame an early 11-6 deficit and led just 43-41 late in the third quarter before outscoring LCA 21-5 for a 61-46 bulge with 2 ½ minutes to play.
Wooden scored perhaps the game’s biggest basket with Northside up 52-46, scoring on a power drive down the lane for an eight-point lead.
The 6-foot-4 senior forward added a fastbreak layup to put the Vikings ahead 56-46, followed by a driving layup by freshman Sidney Webb and a three-point play from sophomore Ayrion Journiette for the 15-point margin.
Wooden, who had two dunks in the first half, had his wheels in gear.
“I got some good sleep last night,” Wooden said. “I was ready.”
Jamison Foley scored 15 points and joined Wooden on the all-tournament team along with Journiette, who added 13.
Haddon Smith scored 16 points for LCA (5-4), and point guard Jalen Leftwich added 10.
The Bulldogs made nine 3-pointers, but Northside’s pressure on both ends of the floor took their legs.
The Lynchburg team went almost six minutes in the fourth quarter without scoring a bucket as Northside built its lead.
“They do a great job of trying to get you out of your rhythm,” LCA coach Paul Redgate said. “My point guard, Jalen Leftwich, had to work tirelessly the entire night just to bring it up.
“Then on offense they attack the basket. They played great tonight.”
Northside appears have a set rotation heading into Saturday’s game in the Chance Harman Classic in Floyd against Northwest Guilford (N.C.).
Reserves such as Webb and powerful Zach Horton made big plays Saturday.
The Vikings used 11 players in the first half and wore LCA down with their relentless fullcourt defense
“We’ve been trying to kind of figure out what’s going to work for us and we just decided to go with this,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “You can say you can do it, but you have to have guys that are really committed and not just three or four guys.
“It’s 10 or 11 guys … everybody committed to that.”
