Michael Mack and Zae Baines are not in the starting lineup for North Cross’ boys basketball team.
Yet.
That could soon change as the two wing guards combined for 35 points Saturday in a 65-50 victory over rival Roanoke Catholic in the Leas Winter Classic at Berglund Center.
The 6-foot-3 Baines had 12 of his 16 points in the first half, while Mack had a dozen fourth-quarter points, including a 10-for-11 effort from the foul line to finish with a game-high 19.
Baines likely will return to the starting lineup for the Raiders (6-4, 4-2) when he is fully recovered from an ankle injury that he suffered during football season.
Mack might continue in a reserve role.
“Michael may come off the bench, because I love what he does,” North Cross coach Shannon Taylor said. “You can’t prepare for him until you know where he’s going to be.
“He’s a mismatch. He’s a Swiss Army knife for us.”
Roanoke Catholic (5-5, 3-1) trailed just 51-47 after a pair of three throws by Stark Jones.
Mack answered with a driving left-handed layup, drawing the fifth foul on Catholic’s Jared LaTreill, who began his career at North Cross.
Mack converted the free throw for a three-point play and added five more points in a row for a 59-49 lead with 1:07 left.
The Celtics played minus shooting guard Jack Faulkner, who was sidelined by the flu.
“That hurts us a lot,” Catholic coach Shawn Good said. “He can score. He kind of gets us calmed down.”
Catholic also is without junior Kawuan Ray, who is out with an illness. Good also said he doesn’t expect guard Traevis Kopcial or forward Adrian Whorley to return to the team the rest of the year.
Burly center Dillon Porter picked up some of the slack with 15 points. The transfer from Pulaski County made 11 of 12 free throws as North Cross was forced to foul the big man.
All 12 of the Celtics’ points in the fourth quarter were on free throws.
“He’s a big, strong kid,” Taylor said. “We just tried to live with it, throw some bodies at him, limit the post entry as much as we could, try to turn them over out front.”
Hidden Valley transfer Brooks Hagadorn added 15 points for Catholic, which will play North Cross at home later this season.
“That was the game plan, to get it inside,” Good said. “Then [Porter] got that fourth foul and we couldn’t keep him in.”
The game was played on a slippery floor caused by condensation from the hockey ice beneath the court. The conditions forced the final game of the night between Patrick Henry and William Fleming’s boys to be suspended at halftime, although the other three games did reach their conclusion.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Taylor said. “My guys just could not focus with regards to the floor. They kept complaining about it. It bothered them the whole time.”
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-5, 3-1)
LaTreill 2 3-4 8, Hagadorn 3 8-12 15, Porter 2 11-12 15, Lynch 2 0-0 5, Toney 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 3-4 5, Adams 0 2-4 2, Simpkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 27-36 50.
NORTH CROSS (6-4, 4-2)
Etuk 4 1-5 9, Jackson 1 2-2 5, Andrew 2 0-0 4, Hines 2 1-2 5, Bloomfield 0 0-0 0, M.Mack 3 12-15 19, Baines 7 1-1 16, J.Mack 2 2-2 7, Robertson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-27 65.
Roanoke Catholic 12 11 15 12 — 50
North Cross 22 16 9 18 — 65
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 3 (Hagadorn, LaTreill, Lynch), North Cross 4 (M.Mack, Jackson, J.Mack, Baines). Total fouls — Roanoke Catholic 19, North Cross 25. Fouled out — LaTreill, Andrew.
