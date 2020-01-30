Once North Cross had a plan for Roanoke Catholic’s hulking Dillon Porter, the Raiders found a path to success.
Arriving at that plan was not all that easy, though. Blame Porter for that.
“Oh, man — he’s a beast in the paint,” the Raiders' Zae Baynes said.
By fronting Porter in the post then forcing some turnovers on the perimeter, North Cross proceeded to their second victory of the year over the Celtics, this one by the score of 56-48.
“We had to get back on track, focus. And do what we were coached to do,” Baynes said. “That was play our game and relax.”
Catholic (7-12) had been on a 16-3 charge that overlapped the end of the second quarter and start of the third. The run was punctuated by back-to-back 3-pointers by forward Brooks Hagadorn.
The Raiders(12-5) then found their footing.
“We have the best athletes in this area, I feel like,” North Cross forward Newon Etuck said. “Like Coach [Shannon Taylor] said, front the post and come around the back side to defend better. Porter is a big dude and you can’t really bang with somebody like that, so we worked with what we had and got the job done.”
Porter finished with a game-high 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Celtics dominated the backboards 33-20. The Raiders’ defensive tactics helped limit him to eight second half points.
“We have to figure out how to get him the ball more often as quickly as possible,” Catholic coach Shawn Good said. “Sometimes, we’re a little hesitant getting it to him. We didn’t throw him the right pass all the time. If he can get the ball close enough to the basket, he’s hard to defend.”
Etuck had 14 points, including a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter as the Raiders were pulling away. Baynes had 12 points.
“I told them to push tempo and try to get some tips and steals,” Taylor said. “If we can get some layups off that, then it’s going to happen for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.