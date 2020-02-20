What North Cross needed Wednesday night was a best two-out-of-three situation.
After beating Eastern Mennonite in each of two earlier meetings, the Raiders dropped a 58-56 decision at home Thursday night in the VIC Division 2 boys basketball tournament.
North Cross (17-8) will have to wait until Sunday to determine its postseason fate. The top 12 teams in the Raiders’ classification will be chosen for postseason play.
“Last time I checked, we were No. 10,” North Cross coach Shannon Taylor said. “After our conference championship on Saturday, we’ll probably know something on Sunday. I think we did enough to get in.”
The visitors jumped to a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter Thursday and an Eastern Mennonite 3-pointer to start the second period only added to the challenge.
There was a 29-16 margin at halftime and the Raiders players hadn’t all come out of the locker room when the whistle sounded to start the third period. Clearly, Taylor was hot.
“Oh, yeah,” he said. “Absolutely. They’re a well-coached team that surrounds the 3-point line with shooters. They run a complex offense, but that didn’t hurt us.
“We hurt ourselves with turnovers and inadvertent passes and rushing things. We hadn’t played like that in seven or eight games.”
A key moment for Eastern Mennonite was when Trey Gillenwater, who had 18 points, drew a charge during the Raiders’ comeback.
“That was his second one of the year, maybe the second one of his career,” Eastern Mennonite coach Chad Seibert said. “That was with about a minute and a half to go and we were able to swing the ball for a corner 3 that gave us the lead back.
“Then we were able to make some free throws at the end.”
It was a conference semifinal, with Eastern Mennonite drawing the winner of a Friday semifinal pitting Carlisle against Covenant.
A scheduled Thursday game between those teams was postponed by the threat of snow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.