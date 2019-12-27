Lead protection was on prominent display Friday night at the K-Guard Holiday Classic. Cave Spring and Salem both showed a knack for it and that’s why they played winning basketball.
Senior leadership trumped sharpshooting, but just barely, as Cave Spring pulled away late to claim a 81-70 victory over determined Lord Botetourt.
Salem was in control most of the way against Broadway but was forced to be steady in the clutch during the fourth quarter. Ethan English scored 11 of his 34 in the fourth quarter as he held the Spartans (5-2) together down the stretch against the Gobblers press.
Salem and Cave Spring meet at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game at Salem Civic Center. Lord Botetourt and Broadway meet for third place at 6 p.m.
English had the majority of touches late in the game as Salem battled to hang on to the lead. Dribbling through pressure, playing through contact, and being steady at the free throw line were among his contributions.
At the line, he nailed nine of 10 shots in the fourth and finished 12-for-17 overall. Salem made 15 of 23.
“Obviously, he handles the ball really well,” Spartans coach Kevin Garst said. “The important part of it tonight was he was knocking down free throws.”
Owyn Dawyot had two of Salem’s 11 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Caleb Williams led the Gobblers with 13 points. Broadway had 10 players score.
“Generally speaking, Broadway is a really, really good team,” Garst said. “They execute as well as anybody I’ve seen. Defensively, they’re always where they’re supposed to be. They’re very well coached.”
The undefeated Knights (7-0), which had at least four seniors on the floor during all the key stretches, didn’t blink when the Cavaliers (4-3) battled back to make it close with just over 5 minutes to go.
When Lord Botetourt’s Logan Bramblett drilled his fourth and last 3-pointer to trim a double-figure Knights’ lead to 63-60, Parker Huffman was ready with Cave Spring’s response.
The 6-foot-8 senior, moving well without the basketball, took a midrange jumper from straight on at the foul line to send the lead back to five.
On the subsequent Cavaliers possession, a defensive rebound by another senior, Matthew Cagle, set up a corner jumper from Knights point guard Jalen Buster, who drilled the 3-pointer.
“Somebody had tipped the ball and it nearly went out of bounds, but Adnan Jasarevic saved it and I shot it,” Buster said. “It was a hustle play. It was one of those details that nobody thinks about during the game that we make more than they do and it helps 100 percent during the game.”
Another LB miss followed by the defensive rebound laid the groundwork for another Huffman lay-in that made the lead 10 points with 3 minutes 41 seconds left.
Reed Pendleton, who went 6-of-6 to key a 14-for-16 night at the stripe for the Knights, led all scorers with 23 points. Huffman had 16, Buster 15 and Jasarevic 11.
“We stuck together,” Jasarevic said. “We have a lot of experience with our seniors and that helps us.”
Sophomore Conner Tilley had five of the Cavaliers’ dozen 3s and finished with 17 points. Kyle Arnholt, who was playing for Lord Botetourt’s Class 3 state runner-ups two weeks ago in the title game, scored 11 against Cave Spring.
“We’re still figuring things out,” said Cavaliers’ coach Andrew Hart, in his first season in charge of the program. “A lot of these guys are new to me because I never coach, so we’re still feeling each other out. I expect us to get better.”
LORD BOTETOURT (4-3)
Bramlett 6 0-0 16, Arnholt 5 1-1 11, Selkirk 3 0-0 7, Hale 4 0-0 8, Tilley 6 0-0 17, Salvi 1 0-0 2, Southerland 0 0-0 0, Compton 0 0-0 0, Prince 3 1-1 9. Totals 29 2-2 70.
CAVE SPRING (7-0)
Buster 6 0-0 15, Jasarevic 4 3-3 13, Pendleton 8 6-6 23, Huffman 7 2-2 16, Cagle 4 3-5 8, Duncan 2 0-0 4 Urgo 0 0-0 0, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Bishop 1 0-0 2, Tozier 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 14-16 81.
Lord Botetourt 22 10 15 23 — 70
Cave Spring 15 23 23 20 — 81
3-point goals – Lord Botetourt 12 (Tilley 5, Bramblett 4, Price 2, Selkirk); Cave Spring 6 (Buster 3, Jasarevich 2, Pendleton). Total fouls – Lord Botetourt 11, Cave Spring 4.
BROADWAY (7-3)
Jameson 2 1-2 7, Williford 4 1-2 10, Tinnell 1 0-2 2, Williams 3 6-6 13, Alderfer 3 4-4 10, Hinkle 1 0-0 2, Delawder 4 0-2 8, M. Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Garber 2 1-4 6, Marsh 1 0-0 3, C. Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Riddell IV 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 13-22 64.
SALEM (5-2)
Blanchard 3 0-0 7, English 10 12-17 34, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Blankenship 2 1-3 6, Dawyot 4 2-3 12, Staples 2 0-0 5, Dallas 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Clemons 0 0-0 0, Butt 0 0-0 0, Owen 3 0-0 9, Conner 0 0-0 0, Routt 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 15-23 73.
Broadway 10 11 18 25 — 64
Salem 18 21 17 17 — 73
3-point goals – Broadway 5 (Jameson 2, Williford, Garber, Williams, Marsh); Salem 11 (Owen 3, Blanchard 2, English 2, Dawyot 2, Staples, Blankenship). Total fouls – Broadway 17, Salem 18.
Floyd County 54, Hidden Valley 52
In a game that came down to the last shot, Floyd County advanced to the fifth-place game.
The Buffaloes triumphed with balanced double-figure scoring from four players and seven 3-pointers. The leader was Mitchell Thompson, who buried four treys and scored 14 points. Dylan Bond added three triples and 13 points.
Hidden Valley’s Kelly Mitchell scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half to pace the Titans.
Floyd County plays William Fleming at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Hidden Valley plays Jefferson Forest for seventh place at 3 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY
Sutphin 4 3-4 11, Thompson 5 0-0 14, Bond 5 0-0 13, Fenton 0 0-0 0, Swortzel 4 4-6 12, H. Gallimore 0 0-0 0, Brewer 0 2-4 2, Banks 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-14 54.
HIDDEN VALLEY
Carroll 0 0-0 0, Bell 3 0-0 6, Mitchell 9 0-0 20, Stegall 4 2-2 11, Singh 1 1-2 3, Hart 3 0-0 7, Smiley 1 0-0 2, Nichols 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-4 52.
Floyd County 13 18 15 8 — 54
Hidden Valley 12 10 18 12 — 52
3-point goals — Floyd County 7 (Thompson 4, Bond 3), Hidden Valley 5 (Mitchell , Hart, Stegall, Nichols). Total fouls — Floyd County 9, Hidden Valley 12.
William Fleming 68, Jefferson Forest 28
William Fleming held the Cavaliers to just 10 field goals, while nine players scored for the Colonels led by Dashaun Grogan with 15 points. Donovan St. Juste chipped in 14 and Christian Goode 11. Adam Hogard led Jefferson Forest with eight.
JEFFERSON FOREST
Hogard 3 0-0 8, Everhart 1 0-0 2, Green 0 2-4 2, Eckart 1 2-2 4, Gage 2 0-0 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 2, Dupree 0 0-0 0, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Peters 2 0-0 4, Isenhour 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 6-8 28.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Robertson 1 0-0 3, Goode 3 2-2 11, St. Juste 5 3-4 14, Fuller 1 2-4 4, Poindexter 3 2-2 8, Bannister 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 3, Jackson 0 0-2 0, Grogan 7 0-1 15, Law 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Webb 1 3-6 5. Totals 24 13-23 68.
Jefferson Forest 6 5 9 8 — 28
William Fleming 9 15 23 21 — 68
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest 2 (Eckart), William Fleming 7 (Goode 3, Robertson, Brown, Grogan, St. Juste). Total fouls — Jefferson Forest 14, William Fleming 14.
