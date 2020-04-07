Mike Goad in his younger days was a slow-pitch softball slugger of some renown.
He certainly hit a home run as the boys basketball coach at James River High School.
Goad, 67, who coached James River to the 2010 VHSL Group A Division 2 state championship and won 400 games in a 29-year career at two schools, said Tuesday that he has retired after 18 seasons in charge of the Knights’ program.
“I just decided it’s time,” said Goad, who retired as a teacher five years ago. “It’s just a feeling that you get through the years. That’s the way I coached during most of my coaching career, by feeling. It just felt right to do it.
“It’s hard to put into words, that many years, but I can’t say enough about the wonderful student-athletes I had the opportunity to coach.”
Goad is a 1971 graduate of Lord Botetourt, where he was named to the All-Timesland team as a senior along with players such as Jefferson’s Mike Franklin, Northside’s Bernard Harris and Martinsville’s Mark Cartwright.
He was the head coach at Nelson County High School for 11 seasons before succeeding Dan Bowser at James River in 2002-03.
Goad’s career highlight was leading James River to its only boys basketball title in school history in 2010, as the Knights defeated Dan River in overtime in the semifinals before stopping Buckingham County 47-43 in the championship game in Richmond.
“The night before when we beat Dan River in overtime we were in the hotel room and my son comes in,” Goad said. “I’m about to go to bed because I’m pretty much exhausted. He says, ‘Daddy, guess what’s on television? “Hoosiers.'”
“What are the odds that would be on at that time? That’s my favorite movie.”
As Gene Hackman’s character in the movie might have said, Goad’s team was on the floor.
James River’s five starters — Ethan Humphries, Patrick Bennett, John Bennett, Andrew Tucker, Jordan Talbott — played the entire 32 minutes in the final.
The seniors on the 2010 team completed a four-year stretch with a record of 100-12.
The Knights returned to the championship game in 2011, losing 66-63 to Radford.
Goad’s 2019-20 James River team finished with a 5-17 record, highlighted by a 62-60 victory at Giles in February that left Goad with exactly 400 career wins.
Giles marked the occasion by presenting the James River coach with the game ball.
Goad, who briefly worked as a high school official before he entered the teaching and coaching professions, had his eye on a career in athletics from the time he was growing up in Botetourt County.
“I grew up on a dairy farm,” he said. “My dad wanted to know what I was going to do for a living. I said, ‘I’m not going to be a dairy farmer. Nothing against dairy farming, but I said I want to be part of basketball some way, somehow.
“He said, ‘As long as you’re passionate about it, committed to it and willing to sacrifice, go for it.’"
James River’s varsity assistants last year were three of Goad’s former players — Ryan Firebaugh, Jordan Pinkard and Jesse Witt.
Humphries has been the JV coach and a varsity assistant for several years at Cave Spring.
Goad plans to support the new coach.
“I’ll go back and watch the games,” he said. “It’s been a good run. I enjoyed it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.