Robert C. "Husky" Hall did not earn his nickname because of a sturdy build.
All he did was build Martinsville High School's boys basketball program into the most successful dynasty in VHSL history.
Hall, who set statewide coaching records for state basketball championships and career victories, died Sunday at his home at age 91.
Hall's daughter, former Roanoke Times publisher Terry Jamerson, said her father died peacefully at his Martinsville home after a long illness.
"It was just a long fight," Jamerson said. "My sister and I came home on Thursday. I guess he died right before 5 o'clock. It was my sister and me and his caregivers and my aunt.
"We sat on the bed with him for two days. It was very peaceful. We sang hymns to him for 24 hours. We sang all the Martinsville fight songs and he would just do a thumbs-up.
"We sat up with him and went over all the basketball games, all the players, and got the albums out and showed him all the pictures. He was very mindful of everything. He was smiling. We would say, 'Can you hear, Dad?' And he would squeeze our hands."
Hall, a native of the Henry County community of Fieldale and a Korean War veteran, retired as Martinsville's head coach after the 1994-95 season with 605 career victories, which at the time was a VHSL record.
He coached Martinsville to seven state basketball championships, which remains a VHSL record for one coach.
He was inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame in 1991 in its second year of existence.
Current Martinsville boys coach Jeff Adkins played under Hall for two seasons, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back Group AA championships in 1980 and '81 before playing in the ACC at Maryland.
Adkins coached Martinsville to back-to-back Group 2A titles in 2015 and ’16.
"He taught me how to win and what it took to win," Adkins said. "But he was also a father figure to me. I probably stayed at his house all the time. He just loved basketball, and he made me love it even more."
Hall played basketball, baseball and golf at Elon and coached boys and girls varsity basketball in Pleasant Grove, North Carolina, before joining Martinsville's basketball staff as an assistant coach in the late 1950s under another VHSL coaching legend, Mel Cartwright, Sr.
Cartwright coached the Bulldogs to three state championships — 1958, '61 and '64 — before stepping aside to become an assistant under Hall in 1965.
Hall, who was the Bulldogs' head coach when the school system became integrated in the late 1960s, coached Martinsville to a Group 1B state title in 1966, and Group AA championships in ’76, ’80, ’81, ’82, ’85 and ’86.
Martinsville also finished as the VHSL Group AA runner-up under Hall in 1983 and ’84.
Under Hall, the Bulldogs played in a VHSL-record seven consecutive state championship games from 1980-86.
Troy Wells succeeded Hall as Martinsville's head coach after serving as an assistant and knew he had big shoes to fill.
"Husky was so well thought of in everybody's circle. … I think we won five games that first year," Wells said. "Lord have mercy, it was like Dean Smith hung in effigy. They were ready to run me out of town."
Wells added three state championships to Martinsville's total, which now stands at 15, before taking over the program at Hidden Valley where he coached the Titans to a state final.
"One thing I took from Husky was he always let his assistant coaches coach," Wells said. "That's something I tried to implement."
Former Robert E. Lee of Staunton coach Paul Hatcher and Hall had several epic duels, dating back to the 1971 Western District tournament at Salem Civic Center that featured 14 schools.
R.E. Lee and star Kevin Madden defeated Martinsville in the 1984 Group AA final in Charlottesville. The Bulldogs turned the tables in a 1985 state semifinal, coming from seven points down with just over a minute to play to win on shot by James Hunt.
"He was a great coach," said Hatcher, a Bassett native who surpassed Hall's career victory total and finished with 897 wins and four state championships.
"He and Cartwright had a great program for years. I go back to the 50s. They didn't have too many down years. The first game I started at Bassett was the third game of my junior year and it was against Martinsville."
Former Virginia quarterback Shawn Moore, who finished fourth in the 1990 Heisman Trophy balloting and had a brief NFL career with the Denver Broncos, was one of the stars on the Martinsville's last two championship teams under Hall.
"Coach was strict," Moore said. "It was about leadership and who was the best person to be out there at the time.
"He did it his way, and that's why he's legendary. I was appreciative of it."
Martinsville's 1980 team ended a 56-game winning streak by Oak Hill Academy.
In the Group AA final, the Bulldogs defeated L.C. Bird 59-57 in overtime when they controlled the tip in OT and held for the final shot, which Adkins sank.
In the spring of 1981, Adkins played in the Capital Classic All-Star game, which included the likes of Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing.
"When I went out and got introduced he was so proud of the warm-up top and bottom with "Martinsville" on it," Adkins said.
Hall also served as Martinsville's golf coach. He was in charge of the program in 1974 that won the school's only state championship in any sport at the Group AAA level.
He was the golf coach when Bill Sibbick won the 1972 Group AAA individual championship in a showdown with Princess Anne's Curtis Strange in the final round.
"He wasn't going to tell you how to swing a golf club, but he was fun," said Sibbick, who was an all-ACC golfer at North Carolina as a freshman. "The trips were fun.
"The players drove to the matches. His rule of thumb was if you drove, you got control of the radio so we all wouldn't let him drive. He never wanted to listen to what we listened to."
Hall explained his coaching philosophy in a 1994 Roanoke Times interview.
"If it's going to work, someone has to be in charge, and you hope the players look up to the coach because he's earned their respect," Hall said.
"You want the players to do what you ask then to do, but you have to understand they're not going to do it all the time. … There are times they have to work hard, but there are times for fun."
While Hall grew up in Fieldale as the son of a mill worker, he graduated from Hargrave Military Academy.
"Dad had this idea that he could fail a class his senior year and come back the next year and play because they had a good team coming back," Jamerson said.
"One of the teachers got wind of it so Dad's father drove him to Hargrave and enrolled him there.
"Before his father got back, Dad had hitched a ride from Hargrave and beat him home so they took him back."
Jamerson recounted another family story that had legs.
During a family outing nearly 20 years ago at Wrightsville Beach, a 3-year-old girl fell off a fishing pier and was in danger of drowning.
"Dad saw her and jumped in the water with all his clothes on and pulled her out," Jamerson said. "The family sent Dad a Christmas card every year with her picture in it.
"She's in college now."
Hall's wife, Verona, died in 2018. He is survived by Jamerson and her younger sister, Robin Morgan.
Jamerson said her father will be buried in a private family service, necessitated by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sunday after her father died, Jamerson interrupted a telephone call when her sister wanted to show her something outside.
"It was a single star in the sky," she said. "One bright star."
