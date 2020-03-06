LEXINGTON — The Grundy High School boys basketball team escaped a hostile environment Friday night at the Rockbridge County High School gym and beat Parry McCluer 49-46 in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
Cade Looney led the Golden Wave with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jacob McCoy chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Spencer Hamilton paced the Blues with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
The game was tightly contested from the opening tip and Grundy led 19-17 at the half. Will Dunlap was a factor for PM early and scored all nine of his points in the first half before fouling out early in the fourth quarter on a close call. Dunlap led PM in scoring this season with 18 points per game.
Grundy stretched the margin to 36-29 with just over three minutes to play in fourth, but the Blues fought back. Hamilton scored seven consecutive points and PM cut the lead to 38-36. Grundy answered with an 8-2 run before Hamilton and Justin Wade made a pair of 3-pointers that gave PM a shot in the final minute. Oscar Oeygard closed the door with a pair of free throws in the final minutes and Grundy capitalized on its first state appearance since 1999.
The Golden Wave will play the winner of the Auburn and Eastside game in the state semifinals next Tuesday.
GRUNDY (23-3)
Thacker 2 0-0 4, Oygard 2 4-6 8, McCoy 5 0-1 10, Keene 2 3-6 7, Looney 8 4-9 20, Meadows 0 0-2 0, Cole 0 0-0 0, Hawks 0 0-0 0, Hurley 0 0-0 0, Berkovics 0 0-0 0, Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-24 49.
PARRY McCLUER (20-6)
Perry 1 0-1 2, Moore 1 0-0 2, Dunlap 4 1-2 9, Roberts 2, 2-3 8, Hamilton 8, 2-3, 20, Snider 1, 0-0, Wade 1, 0-0, 3, St. Clair-Helm 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Secrist 0 0-0 0, Esmeroglu 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-9 46.
Grundy 9 10 10 20 — 49
Parry McCluer 11 6 11 18 — 46
3-Point goals – Parry McCluer 5 (Roberts 1, Hamilton 3, Wade 1). Grundy 0. Total Fouls – Parry McCluer 18, Grundy 14. Fouled out – Dunlap.
