BASSETT — A near packed house at Bassett High saw two Region 2C boys basketball semifinal stomach-churners Friday.
Defending state champion Radford survived an epic with fellow hoops royalty Martinsville to win 52-47 to return to the state tournament and another chance at a regional crown.
In the opener, Glenvar continued a remarkable run by upsetting Floyd County 42-41 to advance to its first state tournament in a decade.
Radford and Glenvar are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regional championship at Averett University.
“How did we win that one?” an overjoyed Radford coach Rick Cormany said after his team battled back from a five-point fourth-quarter deficit against Martinsvillle.
The answer: Clutch plays down the stretch and strong legs and lungs.
“It was a fight,” Cormany said. “Both teams were exhausted.”
True, said Cam Cormany who nailed eight of Radford 10 3-pointers — he did not have a 2-pointer — and finished with 26 points.
“Every day in practice, that’s how it is,” he said. “you have to find ways to fight through that kind of stuff.”
Fighting through the relentless defenders of the Bulldogs (19-6) was a job. Throughout the closing period, Martinsville’s man-to-man defense made the game look as though it was contested in a packing crate.
“We have the best teammates in the world,” said Jon Woods, Radford’s only senior. “In practice, we’re always pushing each other for these moments right here. We’re competing against the best in practice so we can compete against the best in games. Martinsville is a great team and a great program.”
Cormany, Woods, and Alex Kanipe carried the Bobcats (21-3) in the closing period.
Cormany hit a couple of triples that were game-changers. The first, from NBA range on the left wing, reduced Martinsville’s lead to 41-40 with 5 minutes 1 second left. A second made it 46-43, ‘Cats, and was the last lead change.
Kanipe made both his foul shots and four of his 14 points in the closing frame. Woods had five of his nine points, went 3-for-4 at the line, grabbed a couple of critical rebounds, and limited Joheim Niblett to four points in the fourth, six for the game.
“Jon was a stud tonight,” Rick Corrmany said.
Martinsville’s Troy Brandon kept his team together in the closing minutes, scoring nine of his 18 while going 5-for-7 from the line. He made eight of 10 from the stripe overall and had two of the Bulldogs’ four triples.
Radford lost eight seniors off last year’s team.
“If you had told me before the season that this is where we’d be right now, I would have said I don’t know about that,” Cam Cormany said.
In the first game, sophomore Stephen Barber converted both ends of a one-and-one with seconds left and Floyd County could not find the winning shot it needed in response as the Highlanders survived to claim the victory.
Glenvar (13-12) claimed the rubber win over Three Rivers District rival Floyd County and won its third elimination game road contest in five days. The Highlanders shocked 20-win Dan River Tuesday to get here.
“I told the guys we’re wearing green from now on,” Highlanders coach Todd Mann said of the team’s away uniforms.
Glenvar extended a five-game winning streak and Barber had a lot to do with it in the last 58 seconds. It did not start out well for him during that stretch as he coughed up the Highlanders’ 15th turnover leading to a pair of Mitchell Thompson foul shots and a 39-35 Buffaloes lead.
Barber responded with his only 3-pointer of the game to slice the deficit to a point. After a timeout, Barber swiped the basketball after the inbounds play and converted the layin for the 40-39 advantage with 33 seconds left.
Thompson answered with a drive and the 10th of 11 lead changes in the fourth quarter alone. Pn the subsequent possession, Glenvar was looking for the best shot when Barber was fouled. He drilled the front end and bonus for the final margin.
“I started the season kind of shaky at the free throw line, but I practice those shots all the time,” he said. “I didn’t want to see our season end. I love these guys.”
Barber finished with 13 points and nine rebounds to partially offset a 31-20 Buffaloes advantage on the backboards. Avery Alexander had four of Glenvar’s seven triples and finished with 18 points. Only four Highlanders scored.
“Loose balls, rebounds, and easy shots we didn’t come up with are plays you have to have in a regional semifinal,” Floyd County coach Brian Harman said. “Momentum-wise, Glenvar has been doing all the right things.”
Thompson went 8-for-9 from the foul stripe and made the Buffaloes’ only two 3s for a team-leading 18 points. Josiah Banks scored six of his 10 in the second half.
“We’ve had a lot of bus trips lately,” Barber said. “We’ve gotten even closer because of it.”
