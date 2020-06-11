Ethan Humphries is going back home.
The former star point guard who led James River to the VHSL Group A Division 2 boys basketball state championship in 2010 has been named the Knights' new head coach.
Humphries, 28, has been the JV head coach and a varsity assistant at Cave Spring for the past six years.
He replaces Mike Goad, who retired in April after 18 seasons at James River and 29 years overall as a VHSL head coach.
"I'm extremely blessed," Humphries said Thursday night after his hiring was approved by the Botetourt County School Board. "It's hard to phrase something like this."
Humphries starred as a senior under Goad on James River's state championship team before a four-year career under Page Moir at Roanoke College.
Goad will be on the other end of one of Humphries' next phone calls.
"I plan on giving him a call in the next couple days, catching up on the program and seeing what I can learn from him," the new coach said.
Humphries, who lives in Botetourt County, has seen James River play several times in recent seasons.
"I'll catch two or three games a year," he said. "Outside of that, I don't know much about them. I've definitely got a lot of film to break down."
James River finished 5-17 overall, 3-9 in the Three Rivers District in 2019-20. The season was highlighted when Goad notched his 400th career victory with a late-season win over Giles.
Meanwhile, Humphries had a key role on the Cave Spring staff under Jacob Gruse, as those Knights finished 27-2 and reached the Class 3 final, earning a co-state championship with Lakeland after the title game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Ninety percent of the coaching stuff that I know is from him," Humphries said of Gruse. "I'll just kind of blend it with my playing experience and go from there.
"I can't thank him enough for giving me an opportunity straight out of college."
While Humphries will coach basketball at James River, he will remain a guidance counselor at Cave Spring, an arrangement he expects to continue in the future.
"I love Cave, working there," Humphries said. "I love the people I work with every day. It would have to be almost a perfect fit for me to leave that place."
Humphries said working at one school and coaching at another might force the boys team to hold late-afternoon practices.
"We'll end up just taking the later slot," he said. "Some days it might be 5:15, 5:30 before we can get on the court.
