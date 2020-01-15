FLOYD — Radford went nearly two years without losing a basketball game before Saturday night.
Now the Bobcats have suffered two defeats in the past five days.
After trailing the entire first half, Floyd County outscored Radford 41-25 in the second half to take a 71-62 Three Rivers District win on Wednesday night inside Floyd County’s home gym.
The victory was also the 200th in the coaching career of Floyd County head coach Brian Harman. It should be one he’ll never forget.
The Buffaloes snapped Radford’s 51-game Three Rivers District winning streak, and it was just the third district game the Bobcats have lost a since 2011.
“That was a special win,” Harman said. “Radford has been on top forever. I’m not even sure the last time a district team beat them.”
The answer to that inquiry is Jan. 29, 2015, when the Bobcats were edged by Glenvar, 55-53.
Radford, which saw its 37-game winning streak come to an end Saturday night in a loss to Parkland High out of Winston-Salem, led 37-30 at halftime, but the Buffaloes (10-5, 5-1) charged into the third quarter with a 12-4 run to take their first lead of the game at 42-41 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
“We kept telling them to give us a chance to win in the fourth quarter,” Harman said. “They kept chipping away at it. The kids never quit.”
Radford (8-2, 3-1) tied the score at 46-46 at the end of the third and then regained the lead when junior guard Cam Cormany knocked down a 3-pointer on the Bobcats’ opening possession of the fourth.
The Buffaloes, however, quickly answered when sophomore Dylan Bond connected on his only 3-pointer of the night on the following possession to tie things back up at 49-49. That 3-pointer also kickstarted another 12-4 run that gave Floyd County the lead for good.
Things did get tight, though, in the final minutes when Josiah Banks, who was the Buffaloes’ leading scorer at the time with 16 points, picked up his fifth foul on an over-the-back call with 2:22 left.
“I believed in my team to get the win when I was out,” Banks said. “It’s just surreal. You never get a feeling like this, so you got to make the most of it.”
One of the players stepping up was freshman Kaiden Swortzel. Leading 58-54 with 1:14 left, Floyd County’s Tanyan Sutphin missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Swortzel was positioned in the right spot under the basket collecting the offensive rebound and laying it back up and in to make it 60-54.
“That was a huge offensive rebound,” Harman said. “We gave some of those up in the first half.”
Mitchell Thompson, who led the Buffaloes in scoring with 17 points, sealed the victory in the game’s final minute, going 8 for 8 from the foul line.
Swortzel and Sutphin each finished with 13 points for the Buffaloes.
Radford, which has a 96-3 record in Three Rivers District play since the start of the 2010-11 season, was led by Cormany’s game-high 23 points and Jackson McManus who was the Bobcat’s only other double-digit scorer with 11 points.
“They just out toughed us all over the floor all night long,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said. “They came in with a tougher mentality.”
Cormany had picked up his 700th career coaching victory on Monday night, which his coaching counterpart on Wednesday was aware of.
“I told Rick before the game he should give me credit for helping him out since he got about 10% of those wins off of me,” Harman said.
