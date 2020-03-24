1.Cave Spring (27-2)
2.Patrick Henry (22-5)
3.William Fleming (18-4)
4.Radford (22-4)
5.Martinsville (19-6)
6.Northside (19-9)
7.Jefferson Forest (18-7)
8.Floyd County (17-7)
9.Auburn (21-7)
10.North Cross (16-7)

Tags

Load comments