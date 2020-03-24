|1.
|Cave Spring (27-2)
|2.
|Patrick Henry (22-5)
|3.
|William Fleming (18-4)
|4.
|Radford (22-4)
|5.
|Martinsville (19-6)
|6.
|Northside (19-9)
|7.
|Jefferson Forest (18-7)
|8.
|Floyd County (17-7)
|9.
|Auburn (21-7)
|10.
|North Cross (16-7)
H.S. boys basketball: Final Timesland top 10
The Roanoke Times
-
-
- 0
