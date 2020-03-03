DANVILLE — The high school basketball defensive plan for Glenvar’s upset-minded Highlanders was to deny Radford sharpshooter Cam Cormany open looks at the basket and challenge the rest of the Bobcats to rise to the occasion.
Those other ’Cats did just that, chipping in outside shots and other big plays and super-glue defense Radford won the Region 2C crown 51-33 on Tuesday night at Averett University.
The defending state champion Bobcats (23-3) will take on Central-Wise in a state quarterfinal Friday at Roanoke College. Glenvar (13-13) will play Gate City same night in another quarterfinal at Virginia High.
The Highlanders stayed in the game with a strong second quarter and double-teaming defense that kept Cormany, who averages more than 20 points per game, in confinement and held him to three foul shots before halftime.
Radford adjusted its defense at the break and suffocated Glenvar down the stretch, holding the Highlanders to 12 second-half points. The Bobcats beat their Three Rivers District rival for the third time this season.
“We had a great second quarter, we just didn’t have a great second half,” Glenvar coach Todd Mann said.
Cormany did sink his only two 3-pointers after the break and finished with 11 points. The big difference makers were elsewhere on this particular evening, clutch performances coming from the likes of Alex Kanipe, Nate Wesley, Jackson McManus and Jon Woods.
Junk defense, what junk defense?
“The main adjustment was McManus made a couple of shots, Kanipe made a couple of shots, Wesley made a couple of shots and the next thing you know, Glenvar’s defense was not as effective,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said. “Then we built enough of a cushion that we didn’t have to play against it any more.”
Glenvar’s used the same tactics previously.
“Cormany has not hurt us any of the three games,” Mann said. “He is athletic, though, and you have to watch him. Their big boys hits some shots they didn’t the first two. … We turned the ball over too much, but we turned the ball over too much the last three games.”
Wins all, certainly. But those teams were not the Bobcats.
The two inside players, Kanipe and Woods, continue to perform in difficult circumstances. Kanipe scored 11 to go with six rebounds Tuesday. Woods, the team’s only senior, finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Those two also made any approach to the basket a chore for anybody who tried.
“They did a great job on Cam, but when they don’t account for the rest of us, it opens it up for us to play our own game,” Woods said.
On the perimeter, Wesley had 10 points and McManus six, all of that on two of Radford’s seven triples. Kanipe also drilled one from long distance.
“We practice those shots all the time,” Kanipe said. “When we’re open, we’re confident we can make them.”
Stephen Barber was Glenvar’s only double-figure scorer and finished with 10. Manny Burwell and Avery Alexander combined for 17 points.
“Our plan was to speed them up as much as possible to wear them down,” Rick Cormany said. “I think they may have been tired late in the game.”
