Rick Cormany continues to wonder how his 2019-20 Radford boys basketball team made it to the state tournament.
Friday, the man with six state championships and more than 700 career victories was just wondering if the Bobcats would make it to Roanoke College’s Cregger Center in time for their game.
Stuck on Interstate 81 behind a lengthy traffic tie-up, Radford arrived slightly late for its VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal against Central-Wise.
The Bobcats had to stay late, too, as they needed overtime to come up with a 58-52 victory to lock up another berth in a state final four and keep their hopes of repeating their 2019 state title alive.
Radford (23-3) will have yet another state semifinal showdown with Gate City, a 59-49 winner over Glenvar, likely back at Roanoke College.
“It was so frustrating,” Cormany said of the traffic delay. “We got here at 4:30 and we left at about 10 til 3. That didn’t help matters. Then we walk in the gym and their side’s full and we don’t have anybody here because they’re stuck in traffic.”
The spectators got more than their money’s worth.
Radford’s Cam Cormany and Central’s Isaiah McAmis each scored 27 points.
Central-Wise (21-7) led for the first time at 44-42 with 1:41 left in regulation.
The Bobcats tied it with 1:16 left on a bucket by Alex Kanipe, then they had to sweat out a shot by the Warriors’ Elijah Hayes that was released just after the horn sounded.
Hearts still dropped in Radford stomachs.
“I thought I heard the buzzer go off, but you never know with that kind of stuff,” Cam Cormany said. “Thank gosh they didn’t count it.”
It was fitting that nothing separated the two heavyweights after 32 minutes.
Radford had leads of 10 points in the second quarter and eight in the third period, but the Warriors lived up to their nickname by refusing to fold.
“I knew they played hard, but I just didn’t know to the extent how hard they played,” Rick Cormany said.
To win the game, Radford first had to force overtime.
Kanipe pulled the Bobcats even when Cam Cormany fed him inside.
“I saw his defender come up to help,” Cormany said. “I knew if I punched it down to him, he’d have an easy one. He ended up making a real good move.”
Kanipe wasn’t finished. Halfway through the OT, the 6-foot-3 junior forward grabbed an air ball by teammate Nate Wesley and converted a tough stickback to put Radford ahead for good at 51-49.
“Just like N.C. State in the national championship … 1983,” Kanipe said.
Playing in its first state tournament, Central-Wise wanted to make its own history.
McAmis gave Radford headaches all night, but he missed the back end of a two-shot foul with 34.7 seconds left, leaving the Bobcats up 51-50.
Cormany, who was 9 for 9 from the line, sank a pair for a 53-50 lead with 28.3 seconds to go, then Central went hunting for a potential game-tying 3-pointer.
The Bobcats hedged out on McAmis, who gave up the ball to Jordan Bishop at the top of the key.
The 6-foot-4 senior missed the shot. Kanipe grabbed the rebound and bagged two free throws for a 55-50 lead and the last of his 15 points.
“He’s been that kind of guy for us all year,” Rick Cormany said. “He’s got good post moves around the basket. He can step out and hit the three.”
Radford survived a tense Region 2C semifinal last week against Martinsville. Friday’s victory was harder.
“This was just a war,” Rick Cormany said. “This was a battle. My hat’s off to Central-Wise. Goodness gracious. They scratched. They clawed. They never quit.
“I don’t know how we got through this. Somebody had to win the game. It just happened to be us.”
