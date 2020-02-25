RADFORD — On the same night Radford recognized its state champion volleyball team, the Bobcats began another run at a state boys basketball crown.
Cam Cormany led Radford with a game-high 32 points as the Bobcats began defense of their Class 2 state championship with a 73-45 win over Appomattox County in a Region 2C quarterfinal on Tuesday night in Radford.
With the victory second-seeded Radford (20-3) will move on to the regional semifinals, which are scheduled for Friday at Bassett High School. The Bobcats will play third-seeded Martinsville — with a spot in the Class 2 state quarterfinals at stake at 7:30 p.m.
Radford wasted little time taking control of Tuesday’s postseason opener, as junior forward Alex Kanipe scored the Bobcats’ first seven points to put Radford up 7-2 early on. The Bobcats built the lead to 19-6 by the end of the opening quarter.
“We were trying to get [Kanipe] going early. We thought that would lighten Cam’s load,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said.
The strategy worked out for the Bobcats as Cormany scored 18 first-half points leading Radford to a 37-25 advantage at the break.
“I give the credit to my teammates. They were getting me open shots,” the younger Cormany said. “Sometimes you get in a zone and they were finding me.”
Despite trailing, Appomattox County (14-8) went into the half with a bit of momentum when Tre Lawing caught a full-length court pass and scored on a layup at the buzzer to cut the deficit to a dozen.
The seventh-seeded Raiders carried the momentum into the second half, scoring back-to-back baskets by Tyler Gilliam to open the period and cut the lead into single digits at 37-29.
“We just came out brain dead and had to get it back together, but I think we responded well,” Cam Cormany said. “In postseason you have to learn to respond to stuff like that because every team is good.”
Junior Jackson McManus finally got the Bobcats on the board in the third when he nailed a 3-pointer with 4:19 left to make it 40-29. That trey started a 12-4 run that put the game out of reach of the Raiders.
Appomattox was led by Gilliam’s 17 points, but the guard picked up his fifth foul with 5:12 left in the contest and watched the rest of the game from the bench.
While the Bobcats pulled away in the end, their head coach said the final score was deceiving.
“What impressed me with [Appomattox] was that they never quit,” Rick Carmony said. They just kept playing and we couldn’t get away from them. The score was no indication how close that game was.”
Carmony, however, was quick to add the Tuesday’s game is likely to just be a preview of things to come as the Bobcats try to qualify for a state berth in Class 2.
“This is anybody’s region,” Coach Carmony said. “On any given night any team can beat anybody.”
Also finishing in double figures for Radford were Kanipe with 15 points and McManus with 11.
