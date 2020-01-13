Moments after the buzzer sounded on Radford’s 60-35 win over Glenvar on Monday, the banner came out.
Radford school officials revealed it outside the visitors’ locker room proclaiming, “Congrats Coach Cormany, 700th career win.” It was in reference to Radford coach Rick Cormany, who in his 37th season claimed win No. 700.
Cormany, who has been at Radford for 27 seasons, said he didn’t expect the banner or the impromptu celebration at the Glenvar gym.
“It’s more about all the people and all the relationships through all those wins and all the great memories,” Cormany said. “I’m more proud of the championships. Maybe you’ve been around too long if you’ve got that many wins.”
Glenvar (5-7, 1-3 Three Rivers District) stuck with the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions for the first quarter and a half Monday night, but the Bobcats heated up from beyond the arc and pulled away.
Glenvar made life difficult for explosive Radford scorer Cam Cormany (Rick’s son). Cormany had Highlanders in his face all night, as Glenvar double-teamed him and then played a box-and-one on him. Cormany didn’t score in the first quarter but fought his way to shots in the second quarter. He took long 3s and contested 3s, including one in the second quarter with a hand in his face as he fell down.
Cormany, a junior, still ended up leading all scorers with 21 points. He hit five shots from beyond the arc. Rick Cormany said he’s worked with his son to not get rattled when teams focus on him and to try to impact the game in other ways.
“We’ve been talking about trying to maintain your cool, try to help your team in other ways, play great sound defense, be positive with all your teammates and make sure they’re confident in making shots,” Rick Cormany said.
That’s just what happened, as players such as Jerzee Johnson and Jackson McManus made shots early before Cam Carmany got going. Johnson finished with 12 points and McManus finished with eight.
Glenvar struggled offensively, only managing to break double digits in one quarter (the fourth). Stephen Barber led the way with 13 points, with Avery Alexander chipping in seven.
Glenvar head coach Todd Mann said he was happy with the way his team scrapped on defense early on, especially against Cormany. He was pleased with many of the shots his team took, but the rims just weren’t friendly Monday. He’s been encouraged with the team’s play in stretches against good teams, but wants to see more consistency and confidence.
“I know they can do it,” Mann said. “They need to start believing in themselves and really not caring who does what as long as we do what. We’ll get there.”
Radford (9-1, 3-0) started off on a 9-0 run and held the Highlanders scoreless for nearly the first six minutes of the context, but the home team didn’t wilt. The Highlanders went on their own 9-0 run over a span of three minutes to tie the game late in the first quarter.
It was the final time the game would be that close.
The Bobcats went on a 14-2 run, grabbing a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter. The run came as a result of a barrage of 3-pointers — Radford made six shots from long range in the second quarter — and a string of empty possessions for Glenvar. At halftime, Radford had a comfortable 32-17 lead.
Radford stretched the lead to 20 points midway through the third quarter and the difference remained above 20 for the rest of the game. Radford ended up hitting almost three times as many 3s (15) as two-pointers (six).
Though he’s in his first year at Glenvar, Mann is a coaching veteran and said he’s watched Cormany for all of that time. Mann said the two met for the first time before the game and he was elated to talk to the championship-winning coach. He said he’s always admired the way Cormany gets the most out of his players and enjoyed getting to pick his brain.
“I kind of hate that I’m part of his history, with that 700th win,” Mann said. “I say that jokingly. We had a good talk, for about 30 minutes during the JV game. It was a great talk.”
