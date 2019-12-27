He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
Maybe.
He weighs 150 pounds.
Maybe.
No one can dispute these numbers Christiansburg junior Aiden Proudfoot put up Friday: the 22 points that led the unbeaten Blue Demons to a 75-67 victory over Franklin County in the opening round of the Star City Tire & Battery Northside Invitational basketball tournament.
Christiansburg (7-0) never trailed after the first quarter, but the Demons did not pull away until Proudfoot nailed three consecutive 3-pointers in the third period and dished out three successive assists in the fourth for a 67-57 lead.
For a four-minute stretch, Proudfoot owned the game.
“That’s what he’s done,” Christiansburg coach Mike Hunter said. “We played at Pulaski and he took over the third quarter of that game as well.
“His size, you wouldn’t know it. He thinks he’s 6-5.”
Proudfoot, a New York native whose mother played basketball at Canisius College in Buffalo, had plenty of help.
Wing guard Caleb Henley opened the game with a 3-pointer and finished with 14 points. Forward Matt Collins added 11 points, including two free throws for a 73-67 lead with 31 seconds left.
Christiansburg, with just one senior on the roster, is clearly a team on the rise, and the Blue Demons do not want to just be a team of the future.
Christiansburg faces Liberty Christian in Saturday’s semifinals.
“We want that taste of maybe getting a state berth,” Hunter said. “That’s our goal this year.”
Proudfoot has scored in double figures in all seven of Christiansburg’s wins. The River Ridge District schedule, where Cave Spring and Blacksburg also entered Friday unbeaten, looms.
“I guess people are starting to take notice of us,” Proudfoot said.
Christiansburg’s bench outscored Franklin County’s reserves 21-0 as Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon had seven points and Tyrique Taylor had a key fourth-quarter bucket.
“We’re grinding every day in practice,” Hunter said. “Our practices are fun because those guys are so competitive with each other.”
Hunter Cannaday kept Franklin County (2-4) in the game with 21 of his 28 points in the first half.
“That doesn’t happen every night, but he can shoot it,” Franklin County coach Tom Hering said.
“We do have pieces. If we keep working and sticking together, we’ll continue to get better.”
CHRISTIANSBURG (7-0)
Henley 6 0-0 14, Collins 4 3-6 13, Clemons 1 0-0 2, Proudfoot 7 4-4 22, Hunter 1 0-0 3, Taylor 3 0-0 6, Dunkleman 2 1-2 5, Calloway 0 0-0 0, Johnson-Buchannon 1 5-7 7, Clatterbaugh 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 13-19 75.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-4)
Cannaday 8 8-10 28, Hudson 3 0-0 7, Law 3 1-2 7, Zeigler 5 2-2 12, K. Witcher 3 5-6 13, B. Witcher 0 0-0 0, Stockton 0 0-2 0, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Holland 0 0-0 0, Shafter 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-23 67.
Christiansburg 17 18 26 14 — 75
Franklin County 17 15 20 15 — 67
3-point goals — Christiansburg 10 (Proudfoot 4, Henley 2, Collins 2, Hunter), Franklin County 7 (Cannaday 4, K. Witcher 2, Hudson). Total fouls — Christiansburg 18, Franklin County 19.
Northside 79, Brookville 44
The dedication of Bill Pope Gymnasium took place in a fitting manner: with another Vikings victory.
The Northside coach, who led the Vikings to their first boys basketball title in March, was feted prior to the game with the official ceremony naming the 23-year-old gym in his honor.
Pope’s family, including his parents; his wife, Patty; four daughters and six grandchildren were present, along with his high school coach at Mount Vernon High in Alexandria, Gordon Hill.
They watched him rack up career victory No. 542 as the Vikings improved to 4-3 on the season to move into Saturday’s semifinal against William Byrd.
Jordan Wooden, the lone returning starter from the 2019 championship team, scored a game-high 23 points for Northside (4-3).
Wooden said he was not about to lose on the night his coach was honored.
“In the locker room when we came back after the [ceremony] I huddled the guys up and told them it was a big night and we had to come out and play,” Wooden said.
“It was real special. I’m happy for my coach. He really deserved it.”
Wooden shook off a two-point effort in Saturday’s loss to Martinsville.
“I went to the gym and worked on my shot,” he said. “I was just in my head a lot, telling myself I had to do better than that.”
Sophomore Ayrion Journiette added 16 points and Jamison Foley shook off early foul trouble to score 15.
Senior guard Donnie Cook led Brookville (4-4) with 14 points.
BROOKVILLE (4-4)
Mays 5 0-0 10, Adkins 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 1-1 5, Cook 4 6-8 14, Calloway 3 6-7 12, Miles 0 0-1 0, Zamora 0 0-0 0, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Bustos 0 1-2 1, Alexander 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-19 44.
NORTHSIDE (4-3)
Wooden 10 0-0 23, Foley 6 0-0 15, Grogan 1 0-4 2, Journiette 7 2-3 16, Slash 3 0-0 6, Leftwich 2 2-2 6, Gates 0 0-0 0, Webb 4 0-0 8, Bishop 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Horton 0 0-0 0, Vanore 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Jearls 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 4-9 79.
Brookville 11 6 21 6 — 44
Northside 21 16 28 14 — 79
3-point goals — Northside 7 (Foley 3, Wooden 3, Johnson). Total fouls — Brookville 10, Northside 16. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Journiette.
Liberty Christian 67, Chatham 51
Connor Hartless hit four of the Bulldogs’ nine 3-pointers as they pulled away from the Cavaliers in the Northside Invitational.
Haddon Smith added 14 points while Sully Holmes scored 12 for LCA (4-3).
Chance Briggs led Chatham (2-3) with 12 points.
CHATHAM (2-3)
Turner 0 0-0 0, Edmunds 2 2-2 6, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hendricks 1 2-2 4, Argueta 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 0-1 5, Snead 0 0-0 0, Hunt 1 2-4 4, Briggs 5 0-0 12, Williams 3 3-4 9,
Robertson 1 0-0 3, Keatts 3 2-3 8.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-3)
Hartless 6 2-2 18, Bohrnstedt 2 0-1 4, Leftwich 4 0-1 8, Hildebrand 2 4-5 9, Holmes 5 1-3 12, Clay 0 0-0 0, Smith 4 3-3 14, Wilson-Hughes 1 0-0 2, Stowers 0 0-0 0, Lin 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Hatcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-16 57.
Chatham 10 12 14 15 — 51
Liberty Christian 19 14 17 17 — 67
3-point goals — Chatham 4 (Briggs 2, Moore, Robertson), Liberty Christian 9 (Hartless 4, Smith 3, Hildebrand, Holmes). Total fouls — Chatham 16, Liberty Christian 16. Fouled out — Edmunds.
W. Byrd 58, Rockbridge Co. 42
Landon Johnson and Ethan Tinsley each scored 13 points as the Terriers took command early and earned a semifinal berth against the winner of the last game against Northside.
Tyler Martin scored 10 points for Byrd (3-5).
Jailik Lynch led Rockbridge (2-4) with 15 points and Aaron Plogger added 11.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-5)
Johnson 4 3-3 13, Tinsley 5 2-4 13, Meador 0 0-0 0, Ruble 1 3-4 6, Hendrick 3 0-2 7, Williams 1 1-2 3, Early 0 0-0 0, Martin 4 0-2 10, Cawley 2 2-4 6, Cassaboon 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-21 58.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (2-4)
Lewis 1 1-4 3, Lynch 7 1-4 15, Poindexter 1 1-2 3, Hundley 0 1-2 1, McClung 1 0-0 2, Plogger 4 2-6 11, Higgins 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 6-18 42.
William Byrd 20 6 18 14 — 58
Rockbridge County 7 7 14 14 — 42
3-point goals — William Byrd 7 (Johnson 2, Martin 2, Tinsley, Ruble, Hendrick), Rockbridge County 4 (Plogger, Higgins), Total fouls — William Byrd 16, Rockbridge County 18. Fouled out — Martin, Ray, Lewis.
