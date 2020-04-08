Jalen Buster, who led Cave Spring to a school-record 27 victories and state co-championship, has been named the VHSL Class 3 boys basketball player of the year by a panel of coaches.

Buster averaged 8.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior point guard.

Northside senior Jordan Wooden also made the first team

Cave Spring’s Parker Huffman and Reed Pendleton were named to the second team.

Cave Spring’s Jacob Gruse was named coach of the year. The Knights finished 27-2 and reached the Class 3 championship game, which was canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.

