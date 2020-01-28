BLACKSBURG — It may not have been up to their high standards, but Cave Spring’s performance was good enough on Tuesday night to keep the Knights on a roll in River Ridge District play.
Parker Huffman scored Cave Spring’s first seven points of the second half to help the Knights overcome a sluggish start and pull away late for a 56-51 road victory over Blacksburg.
The game was back and forth for the first 16 minutes, as the Bruins had a 10-9 lead after the first quarter only to see the Knights start the second period on a 13-5 run to make it 22-15.
Blacksburg, however, answered with a 9-2 run of its own to tie things up at 24-24 with just 29 seconds left in the half.
Senior guard Adan Jasarevic gave the Knights the lead at 27-24 going into the break with a 3-pointer with just two seconds on the clock.
Despite Jasarevic’s last-second basket, Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse was not pleased with his squad’s effort over the first two quarters.
“I didn’t feel like we were engaged very well. There was a weird flow to the game,” Gruse said. “It seemed like we weren’t excited to play basketball and we were just going through the motions.”
One of the Knights who struggled in the first half was Huffman, who had just two points going into the break, but the senior forward changed that quickly in the opening stages of the third with seven points that kept Cave Spring in the lead.
“Once we came into halftime, I knew I wasn’t playing up to my standards and I used that as motivation,” Huffman said.
Blacksburg’s Luke Goforth was matching Huffman basket for basket, as he drained three buckets from behind the 3-point line in the third. The third trifecta gave the Bruins the lead at 39-38 with 2:08 left in the period.
“We were right where we expected to be,” Blacksburg coach Doug Day said. “If a couple of shots fell our way, the outcome could have been different.”
Cave Spring (15-1, 6-1) closed the quarter with six unanswered points capped by Bryce Cooper’s layup at the buzzer off an inbounds play underneath the Knights’ basket to make it 44-39.
Blacksburg (10-6, 2-5) opened the fourth with a 3-pointer from guard Brian Mitchell to cut the deficit to two, but that’s as close as the Bruins got .
“I’m proud of them for grinding it out,” Gruse said.
Cave Spring was led by Jasarevic’s 12 points.
The Bruins were led by Goforth’s 17 points, which included five 3-pointers.
Blacksburg’s chances at victory took a severe hit just three minutes into the game when 6-foot-8 freshman center Brock Vice went down with a right ankle injury
.
