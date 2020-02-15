Every basketball tournament needs at least one semifinal heart-stopper.
The River Ridge District boys got one in the nightcap Saturday night at Hidden Valley High.
Cave Spring survived two close range Salem misses at the end of overtime then ended up making the winning plat with a little over three seconds left.
Lucas Duncan slipped to the left side of the basket undetected, which is where post Parker Huffman found him with one last deft pass for the winning layup in the 68-66 win.
A full Knights gallery exploded into a celebration worthy of a tournament championship win, joining their ballplaying classmates on the floor for congratulations.
Instead, the Knights (21-3) will have to wait until Tuesday to play for the trophy. Back at Hidden Valley, they’ll meet Patrick Henry, which dispatched Pulaski County 72-53 in the first game.
Huffman and Duncan are both seniors who have played together for a long time, as have all Cave Spring’s key players. It showed with the clutch pass and score at the end.
“I turned into the pass and there was a guy guarding Lucas,” Huffman said. “Then I looked away for a split second and that defensive guy went then me and him made eye contact and I threw the pass down low and he scored.”
It was a wonder Duncan was that open.
“I was creeping around back door and once he pump-faked the pass, I cut right straight to the basket and Parker made the pass. It was history from there.”
It was also the fourth time Cave Spring has topped the Spartans (14-9) this year.
“Every game has been a battle like that,” Knights coach Jacob Gruse said. “That’s the way a district semifinal should be. It was a really good game to prepare both teams for the playoffs.”
Salem was holding for the last shot in overtime before a turnover upset that plan and led to the final frantic sequence.
“We were either going to win it or go to another overtime,” Spartans coach Kevin Garst said. “At the end of regulation, we had a couple of cracks at the rim, but it just didn’t go down.
“That’s all we can ask. The guys played their hearts out.”
Reed Pendleton led the winners with 17 points. Adnan Jasarevic nailed four of the Knights seven 3-pointers on the way to 16 points.
Huffman combined for 15 points and a great heads-up play.
Cave Spring’s passing and teamwork was outstanding down the stretch.
“We work on that a lot,” Huffman said. “After moving the ball around, the defense gets tired and it leads to a bucket. I think that’s what happened on the last play.”
The Patriots shook off a slow start by erasing a six-point deficit then built a comfortable margin before closing out their victory.
In so doing, the Patriots won their 15th-straight game and advanced to Tuesday final at Hidden Valley.
“Start at 5 p.m., Saturday afternoon – it’s not the normal time we’re used to,” Patriots coach Jack Esworthy said. “But that’s an excuse. Honestly, Pulaski County took it to us at first.”
The high water mark for the Cougars (10-13) was a knifing drive by AJ McCloud near the end of the first quarter to give his team a 14-9 lead.
The Patriots responded at once with a 3-point play by Jamonte Smith with 6.9 seconds left in the period. In addition to trimming the lead to two points, it started a 12-for-17 evening at the foul line.
Another McCloud drive at the horn left the Cougars’ lead at 16-12 at the start of the second.
Despite the nice start, Pulaski County coach Tyler Cannoy was uncomfortable with what he was seeing from his team.
“We looked like we were sleepwalking,” he said. ”I don’t know if they slept on the bus coming up or not.”
That may have been a glance at the future more than the past, because the second was the Patriots’ quarter the whole way. Patrick Henry’s alert defense was the engine that drove its success on the way to the break.
So bottled up were the Cougars that they only got off seven shots, less than half of their attempts from the previous quarter. Five turnovers added to the struggles to generate an attack.
“They do a really good job of disrupting everything you try to do,” Cannoy said.
PH scored on five of its last six possessions to take a 32-22 advantage into intermission.
“Pulaski County had been more aggressive, but we started to play better defense and that led to transition,” Esworthy said. “And that leads to points.”
It was more of the same in the second half, although Pulaski County did get its best scorer going. Sharpshooter Hayden Gray scored 12 of his team-high 15 in the second half. Nine of that came from long distance giving Gray four triples for the game.
McCloud, who started off with a neat leap-catch-and-shoot bucket, added 14 points.
PH was overpowering on the backboards and relentless on the fast break.
“We got our intensity and grit back on defense,” the Patriots’ Jalen Cook said. “Then we started sharing the ball better and making that extra pass. Everybody was touching the ball.”
Jalen Crump had two of he Patriots’ six 3s and finished with a game-high 17 points. Cook netted 10 of his 16 after halftime. Jamante Smith went 4-for-5 from the free throw line and ended with 14 points.
Pulaski County expects to play Halifax County when regional play commences. PH has one more district tournament game to play before it advances to regional competition.
“They went 10-0 in this district for a reason,” Cannoy said.
