Cave Spring’s lack of a basketball home because of ongoing construction at the school has been well-chronicled.
The Knights have essentially been a guest every time they’ve taken the court this season.
The team has found its way back home, though. It’s back in the Class 3 boys state tournament.
Cave Spring earned that right with a 67-44 dismantling of Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D semifinals Thursday night at Hidden Valley.
With that, Cave Spring (24-3) played its way into the regional final against defending state champion Northside at 6 p.m. Saturday, once more at Hidden Valley. A state quarterfinal home game will be at stake in addition to the regional crown.
“This feels great,” Cave Spring post player Matt Cagle said. “We’ve been looking forward to this all year. We knew it was going to be a grind and we still have to win Saturday, but if we come out hard and aggressive and have the same kind of second half we had today for the whole game, we’ll be fine.”
It was the fourth time the Knights have played Lord Botetourt (14-12) this season, all with the same result.
Lord Botetourt had a good first half Thursday, especially in the first quarter when it made eight of 16 shots and controlled the backboards against the taller Knights.
Cave Spring pulled itself together in the second and led by four at intermission. The Knights worked their will thereafter.
“We stopped being able to score the ball just enough to stay with them,” Cavaliers coach Andrew Hart said. “We went on a drought when we could not put the ball in the hole. You can do a really good job defensively and they are still going to shoot a good percentage. You have to be able to match that with some offensive efficiency at the other.
“We could not do that.”
Everything accelerated on the attack for the Knights once they found their opening.
“We needed to push the ball more on offense, which is my job,” Knights point guard Jalen Buster said. “We needed to control the tempo better, gang rebound, and have some defensive stops. When we got stops, we could score.”
Cave Spring led by 23 on a Adnan Jasarevic triple with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left in the game and again at the finish.
Reed Pendleton led all scorers with 26 points for Cave Spring, Buster added 12 points, Jasarevic had 10, nine of that coming from long distance, and Cagle chipped in seven points, nine rebounds, and long-armed post defense.
Kyle Arnholt’s 18 led the Cavaliers.
“We continue to share the ball and play team defense and we’re going to be OK,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said.
