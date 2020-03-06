Cave Spring’s boys basketball team left Roanoke College’s Cregger Center on Friday night with all the loot:
Single-season school record for victories.
Berth in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.
Whodunnit?
It was an inside job.
Cave Spring went inside to Parker Huffman early and often as the 6-foot-8 senior scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power the Knights to a 65-52 win over Liberty Christian in a Class 3 quarterfinal.
Cave Spring (26-2) will face Central-Woodstock in a semifinal Tuesday, possibly right back at Roanoke College where the Knights’ 2018-19 season ended with a state semifinal loss to eventual champion Northside.
“From Day 1 that was our goal, to come back here and play in the quarterfinals or semifinals and eventually play in the state [final],” Cave Spring senior point guard Jalen Buster said.
Cave Spring had a major size advantage over LCA (20-8) with Huffman and 6–foot-7 Matt Cagle towering over the Bulldogs in the paint.
The Knights wasted no time exploiting their edge as they went inside to Huffman for a bucket on the game’s first possession.
“We knew they had to put a smaller guard on Parker,” Buster said. “We had the first play set for like, four days. We got the play. We made a layup.”
Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse was glad his players followed the plan.
“We scripted that forever,” Gruse said. “I’m just glad they came out the way we thought they would. “We can do what we want as coaches, but if the coaches don’t execute it, it’s all for nothing.”
The Bulldogs, who were the runner-up in December in the Northside Invitational, gave up size but they tested Cave Spring with a perimeter game that produced 10 3-pointers including three in the first quarter by Rynning Bohrnstedt.
LCA led twice in the second quarter after long bombs by Haddon Smith and Connor Hartless, but the Knights generally limited the damage as Huffman made three field goals in a row to put the River Ridge District team ahead for good at 26-25.
LCA shot just 9 of 25 from two-point range and Cave Spring outrebounded the Bulldogs 31-26 with Buster grabbing five boards to go with three assists and two steals.
“We gave them some clean looks early that we weren’t really happy about, but after that I thought we settled down,” Gruse said.
Cave Spring ran an efficient offense.
The Knights hit 28 of 56 shots from the field and committed just five turnovers with four players scoring in double figures.
Reed Pendleton scored 15 points to go with 11 from Buster and 10 from Adnan Jasarevic, who scored seven points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter as the Knights increased a 48-42 lead to 59-45.
LCA was led by 6-foot-5 point guard Jalen Leftwich with 17 points and Hartless with 12.
“They’ve got a lot of size on us,” LCA coach Paul Redgate said. “It was a battle down low all night. We tried to put a lot of pressure on them so they couldn’t get post-entry passes, but they were still able to.”
Huffman cashed in.
“We knew that their tallest guy was around 6-4,” the Cave Spring forward said. “The whole week we’ve been working on posts. Ten minutes every day, or more, just getting down there and posting up and working on moves. It really won us the game today.”
And it won the Knights more games than any team in Cave Spring history, including state championship teams led by J.J. Redick and Josh Henderson.
“It feels great,” Huffman said. “It’s crazy to believe, those awesome greats. I’m just blessed to be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.