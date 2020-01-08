The first home game of the season for Cave Spring’s boys basketball team was a little different than usual.
Due to construction, the unbeaten Knights hosted Christiansburg on Wednesday at their temporary home site — Cave Spring Middle School. It didn’t slow the Knights down, as they rolled to a dominant 83-53 River Ridge District victory over the Blue Demons.
For many of Cave Spring’s players, including forward Parker Huffman, the setting is actually a little nostalgic.
“It was a great atmosphere and I just love playing at the gym we grew up playing at,” Huffman said.
Huffman said it took a little bit to get used to the rims, but he and his Cave Spring teammates found their stride soon enough.
Both offenses lived beyond the arc in the early minutes, as 18 of the game’s first 19 points came from 3-pointers. M.J. Hunter and Aiden Proudfoot were particularly on the mark for Christiansburg (9-3, 1-2), each hitting two shots from distance in the first quarter. Proudfoot led the Demons with 13 points.
The teams combined to sink 12 3-pointers in the first quarter, but only hit four more after that.
When the Blue Demons’ offense started to sputter, Cave Spring’s didn’t slow down. Christiansburg turnovers got Cave Spring going, allowing the Knights (10-0, 2-0) to close the first quarter on a 15-8 run for a nine-point lead.
Cave Spring head coach Jacob Gruce said it took improvement on both ends of the floor for his team to start to pull away.
“I feel like we shared the ball really, really well and defensively we got a lot better,” he said.
Huffman was quiet in the first quarter, but he asserted himself in the second. He chipped in eight points and a handful of key rebounds as the Knights outscored Christiansburg 24-11 in the second quarter to build a 22-point halftime lead.
Huffman, who finished with 14 points, said he started finding shots after the Blue Demons switched to a zone defense.
“I love when people go into a zone,” Huffman said. “I typically get the ball in the middle and I can either pass it down for a layup or just shoot a jump shot.”
Christiansburg head coach Mike Hunter said Wednesday was an incredibly difficult test for his young team, which only has one senior.
“We’ve just got to keep grinding, keep fighting,” Hunter said. “They’re good. They’re undefeated for a reason. They play hard, and we want to be where they’re at.”
Cave Spring’s offensive versatility and balance was on full display Wednesday. The Knights had a different leading scorer in each quarter — Adnan Jasarevic had nine points in the first, Huffman had eight in the second, Reed Pendleton had six in the third and both Charlie Urgo and Jacob Tozier had five points in the fourth.
Pendleton finished with 15 points, Huffman had 14 and Jasarevic had 13. The Knights sank nine 3-pointers, spread between five players.
“Shooting 3s is always our strong side, for sure,” Huffman said. “Then the moment we start making 3s and they want to close down on us, we throw it down low and we start scoring down low.”
Cave Spring’s final 3-pointer of the game, from Tozier, was originally ruled a two and was then changed to a 3 after the game. Though the scoreboard showed the final score was 82-53, it was then changed to 83-53.
The small gym makes for an intimate and intense viewing experience, and that intensity spread to the playing floor early on. Gruce said the atmosphere definitely gave the players a boost, but he also gave credit to another factor.
A Cave Spring teacher, Ashley Huray, died suddenly over the holiday break. There was a moment of silence before the game in her honor, and Gruce said she was never far from the players’ minds Wednesday.
“I think she was looking over us, giving us a little extra effort,” Gruce said. “It was pretty special for us.”
