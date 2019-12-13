Business is looking to pick up for the dry cleaners along Brambleton Avenue and Electric Road.
Cave Spring has played three boys basketball games this season and high-energy Knights coach Jacob Gruse hasn’t removed his sport coat once.
Gruse really didn’t have to sweat much Friday night, however, as visiting Cave Spring took Northside to the cleaners with an 88-77 nondistrict rout of the reigning VHSL Class 3 champions.
Cave Spring (3-0) blew out to a 28-13 second-quarter lead and built the margin to as many as 28 points in the third quarter in its third lopsided victory.
“That’s been a team building for a couple of years,” Northside coach Bill Pope said of the Knights. “This is no surprise. And they were really good the last several years.”
Cave Spring started four seniors Friday, but it was junior shooting guard Reed Pendleton who had the big night.
The 6-foot-1 Pendleton opened the proceedings with a 3-pointer and did not stop firing, finishing with 35 points to run his three-game scoring average to 26.7 per game.
Pendleton cited several reasons for his hot start.
“More minutes, obviously,” he said. “I feel like my game’s improved a little bit. You’ve got to have confidence.”
Pendleton is not lacking in that area, and he is headlining a very balanced starting lineup.
Fellow shooting guard Adnan Jasarevic matched Pendleton with five 3-pointer and scored 17 points.
Center Matt Cagle had 12. Six-foot-eight forward Parker Huffman scored all 11 of his points in the second half, while point guard Jalen Buster added 10 as the Knights’ starters scored 85 of the 88 points.
“They’ve got experience and they’ve got every position solidified,” Pope said.
Pendleton had 19 points by halftime as Cave Spring led 39-22.
The lead ballooned to 68-40 as Northside (2-2) had no answers for a team that hit 32 of 52 field goals for a whopping 61.5 percent.
Cave Spring, which lost to Northside in last year’s state semifinal, displayed next-level movement without the ball and passing.
“When we’re unselfish with the ball, it makes our shooting better,” Gruse said.
How much better can Pendleton get?
“That’s what shooters are supposed to do, right?” Gruse said.
Northside absorbed a double-figure loss despite scoring 55 points in the second half with 33 coming in the fourth quarter.
Jamison Foley took advantage of the hectic pace to score 23 of his 27 points after halftime. L.A. Gates had 13 and sophomore Ayrion Journiette added 10.
“We tried about everything known on defense we could,” Pope said. “The fight was tremendous. You’re looking at a running clock. We just dug in there and chopped off 17 of it and that was not easy.”
The two stars who led Northside to last year’s state championship — Julien Wooden and Kasey Draper — were in the house in street clothes.
They are playing college basketball now. Pope, who has more than 500 career wins, has to figure this team out. It might take some time.
“It could,” Pope said. “I like this group a lot, but it could be a group where it’s a little bit different every night.”
