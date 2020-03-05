Jalen Buster and his Cave Spring High basketball coach Jacob Gruse live minutes from each other in Southwest Roanoke County.
Those who know Gruse and his ace senior point guard only through sports well may wonder if they don’t live in the same house.
Not quite. Yet although not at the same street address, they are on identical wavelengths.
Digital film used to scout upcoming opponents is shared among coaches and players throughout the campaign. Buster is inclined to study what he sees on the small screen at night. Then, he needs to talk to the coach.
“Four days before the game I’ll text him right when I wake up because I’ll sleep on it and be like ‘This is what the matchups should be,’” the 5-foot-11 athlete said. “He’ll say, ‘I agree.’”
True respect is impossible to hide.
“He’s just an extension of me,” Gruse said.
Said meeting of coaching minds between the career bench boss and his open-throttle floor general has produced favorable results. Cave Spring (25-3) will play Liberty Christian (20-7) 8:30 p.m. Friday at Roanoke College, with the Knights gunning for their second straight Class 3 semifinal berth.
“We’ve been around each other a long time,” Gruse continued. “He may not admit it, he may think it’s kind of crazy, but we think alike a lot of times.”
Not that there’s a dependency situation going on for the coach or anything, but Buster does average 30 minutes in a 32-minute game. Now that the going is getting to be a bit more of a challenge, Buster may never sit again.
Somebody’s going to have to keep the pedal mashed and the basketball finding sharpshooters Adnan Jasarevic and Reed Pendleton and big men Matt Cagle and Parker Huffman in comfortable scoring position. That’s Buster’s job.
It’s not bad work, when you think about it. Comfortable scoring territory is broadly defined for this trigger-happy crew.
Buster has plenty of options.
That’s why he’s closing in on his last quarters of organized basketball. His game is baseball and he’s known it since early in high school.
Coach Ricky Lonker’s Knights already have the balls, bats, and gloves out. Buster will get out on the field with them soon enough. After that, it’s on to Radford University where new coach Karl Kuhn has assured Buster and the rest of the ballplayers recruited by the previous regime they will have a Highlander home.
Buster tends to stand out in whatever athletic arena he happens to be in. Batting helmets can be something of a problem, but there’s no question that Buster has big time hair.
“He’d probably be about 5-2 if he didn’t have that big curly hair,” Gruse said.
The basketball floor is an outstanding showcase for a young man who during his varsity run has gone from curls extravagant enough for Samson to a north woods hockey pond mullet to today’s more refined profile.
Gruse expresses open admiration for the Buster look. Or was that locks envy by the skintight-cropped coach?
Anyway, it’s what’s going on under all the hair that counts.
“He knows our playbook in and out the way we do,” Gruse said. “He’s a student of the game. He’ll look at me for a play but he might have an even better call.”
Career numbers go back to 10th-grade year. Buster would have had a chance to make the varsity as a freshman had he not blown up an ACL playing fall ball with those guys. Sophomore season had him in a point guard understudy role.
For the duration, he’s averaged 3.6 assists and 7.7 points over 82 games. That comes to 635 points career, including 219 this season — his best as a scorer. Gruse notes Buster’s rare selflessness in a me-first era.
That said, it is a safe suggestion that regrets typically followed a scouting reports urging defenders to guard the other guys and let Buster try to beat us. He lit up Salem but good under such circumstances in one win.
The puzzle to solve for opposing players is having to face two instead of one, player and coach simultaneously. That’s the way it is with Gruse and Buster.
This is the way Buster sees it.
“I’m his eyes on the court and he’s my eyes off the court.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.