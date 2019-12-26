Maybe it was an overabundance of family time, package wrapping perhaps was too much, or there was only so much ham and fruit cake that growing boys could eat.
When Cave Spring’s guys hit the Salem Civic Center basketball floor for the opening round of the K-Guard Classic on the day after Christmas, the spring-loaded Knights looked as though they were just glad to be out of their holiday houses.
After a hyper-speed first quarter in which Cave Spring strafed the shellshocked Floyd County Buffaloes for 28 points, the Knights played with all the confidence they needed on the way to a 77-53 triumph.
The reward is a semifinal match with Lord Botetourt, which knocked off Hidden Valley in the first game, at 6 p.m. Friday. Floyd County (5-2) and Hidden Valley will play at 3 p.m. in the consolation round.
The Buffaloes ran a nice play for Mitchell Thompson to open the action for a 2-0 lead, but that was one of their few highlights in losing to the Knights for the second time this season.
Cave Spring (6-0) stayed unbeaten by pouring it on most of the rest of the way, despite stronger resistance by Floyd County in the second half.
The winning formula was a combination of creating offense from Floyd County’s many misjudgments and physical errors and draining plenty of outside shots. Cave Spring’s perimeter attack produced eight 3-pointers, five of those coming from the combined efforts of Reed Pendleton and Adnan Jasarevich.
The Knights led by as many as 31 points in the second half.
“We went down to Floyd Friday night and I felt like they outworked us the first half,” Knights coach Jacob Gruse said. “We talked about in practice, that we could not get outworked tonight.
“In that first half, I thought we did a good job of getting off to a good start.”
That amounted to 11 unanswered points after the Thompson layup followed by 16-2 to close the first quarter.
Pendleton scored 11 of his 23 during that onslaught, including an old-fashioned three-point play. As for treys, Pendleton led the team with three of those.
“We wanted to get rebounds and push it because we knew we could outrun them,” said Pendleton, a 6-foot-1 junior guard. “The plan was to push it and get the break going, so that’s what we did.”
The remedy for Floyd County was to match the opponent’s explosiveness, yet the Buffaloes couldn’t.
“You can’t start off a game like that,” Floyd County coach Brian Harman said. “I told the players I didn’t really care about the outcome if we just competed. I felt like if we played hard, we’d be there in the fourth quarter.”
That’s was not the way things unfolded and for that, there was a straightforward reason.
“They shot the lights out,” Harman said.
Jasarevich buried two triples while scoring 13 points. Down low, Parker Huffman exploited his 6-foot-8 frame to work his way over the defense to score 12 points. In all, 10 Knights scored.
Floyd County was led by freshman Kaiden Swortzel, who took good shots and never tried to do more than he was capable, and finished with 25 points.
The Knights had answers at every turn.
“I like our offensive firepower,” Pendleton said. “We’ve been consistent, especially from behind the arc.”
Lord Botetourt 54, Hidden Valley 45
Owen Prince came off the bench to sink seven of eight free throws to key a 23-point Lord Botetourt fourth quarter that closed the victory over Hidden Valley in the opening game.
Prince finished with 11 points. Conner Tilley nailed four 3-points for 12 points. The Cavaliers play Cave Spring in tonight’s 6 p.m. semifinal.
Salem 60,
Jefferson Forest 51
Alex Blanchard and Ethan English each scored six fourth quarter points as Salem pulled away to win a victory over Jefferson Forest that was close throughout.
English had 18 points and Blanchard 17 as the Spartans advanced to Friday’s semifinal game against Broadway
.
Broadway 64,
William Fleming 57
For the first time in eight years, there will be a new K-Guard Classic champion.
Broadway buried nine 3-pointers, five of those by guard Caleb Williams, to unseat defending champion William Fleming 64-57 and to blow up the Colonels’ seven-year stranglehold on the title.
Williams led the Gobblers with 20 points, Gage Williford had 17, and Jaxson Jameson added 10 for the winners. Donovan St. Juste paced Fleming with 13 points, Christian Goode scored 12, and Dashaun Grogan chipped in 10.
Broadway will play Salem in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal. Fleming has a 4:30 p.m. consolation round matchup with Jefferson Forest.
